It was a weekend of celebration across the country, said to have reduced the usually poised and stoic Queen to tears as she noted the flag-waving crowd of thousands outside Buckingham Palace ahead of her final balcony appearance.

Now the outfits worn by the monarch at her Platinum Jubilee, and also at her Silver, Golden and Diamond celebrations, can be seen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Gifts presented to the Queen in Scotland throughout her 70-year reign will also be part of a new exhibition.

One of the outfits includes the vivid green wool-crepe dress and coat, designed by Stewart Parvin, with a coordinating wool-crepe hat by milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan, worn by the Queen at that final balcony appearance on Sunday, June 5, marking the end of four days of celebrations across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

It was reported later that the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, made that appearance at the urging of Prince Charles, who told her of the crowds desperate to see her – in person, as well as millions watching from around the world – and that she was said to have had “tears in her eyes” moments before stepping out to close the celebrations, as the crowds sang God Save The Queen.

This outfit will be on show, as will the pale blue dress and matching coat and hat, both featuring a delicate beaded and diamante trim, designed by Angela Kelly, personal adviser and close confidant to the Queen, when she watched the flypast during Trooping The Colour on June 2.

The outfit was also worn by the monarch for the official Platinum Jubilee photograph, taken by Ranald Mackechnie the previous week. The official portrait, which shows The Queen at Windsor Castle, will be displayed as part of the exhibition.

The Queen is in Scotland for Royal week, just as the Palace of Holyroodhouse is opening the new exhibition tomorrow to celebrate the historic Platinum Jubilee.

Each summer, The Queen spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, in a celebration of Scottish culture, achievement and community, known as Royal Week or Holyrood Week. The week always begins with a ceremony on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse known as the Ceremony of the Keys, in which Her Majesty is welcomed into the city of Edinburgh and offered the keys to the city and to the Palace.

Alongside other items, visitors will see a group of works relating to Her Majesty’s first official visit to Edinburgh, just 20 days after her Coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. During this visit, there was a Service Of Thanksgiving at

St Giles’ Cathedral and the Honours Of Scotland, the country’s Crown Jewels, were presented to the new monarch.

Items on display will include a copy of the Official Souvenir Programme from the Edinburgh celebrations and a selection from a set of goblets presented by the High Constables of the Palace of Holyroodhouse during the visit. The goblets are engraved with The Queen’s Beasts – heraldic emblems that include the Unicorn of Scotland and the Dragon of Wales.

The Queen has undertaken several thousand engagements in Scotland and in support of Scottish causes since the beginning of her reign. The display includes a wide range of gifts presented to the monarch during these engagements, including a silver model of a miner’s Davy lamp, presented in Fife in 1958 when the Queen made her first descent into a working coal mine, and a silver bowl engraved with a traditional blessing, presented by the Caledonian Club on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Other gifts on display include a silver quaich – a traditional drinking cup – presented by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1982, a glass and silver curling stone given at the opening of Aberdeen Curling Rink in 1983, a stainless steel and wood model of the Kelpies presented at the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal at the Helix in Falkirk in 2017, and a silver, wood and granite model of the Queensferry Crossing, presented by the Scottish Government at the opening of the Crossing in 2017.

The Queen’s outfits will form part of a special display commemorating her historic Platinum Jubilee, which will be included with a ticket to Edinburgh’s royal palace from tomorrow until Sunday, September 25.

To continue the celebrations in this Platinum Jubilee year, a special after-hours event will be held at the Palace on Friday, July 15. The Jubilee Jive Late will take visitors back in time to the early years of the Queen’s reign through 1950s music, dance and fashion. There will be a DJ as well as a live jazz band and jive demonstrations.

Fifties fashions are encouraged and vintage hairstyling experts will be on hand to help complete any outfit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the Palace in the summer evening light and explore its historic State Apartments, as well as enjoying short curator talks about the Jubilee special display.