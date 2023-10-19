A tree fell onto a railway line and got stuck underneath a train as Storm Babet arrived in Scotland this morning (October 19).
The tree became wedged under a train between Glasgow and Orban, ScotRail said, which delayed the service near Taynuilt.
"This is what we're up against today," ScotRail said, sharing photos of the incident on social media.
The tree was eventually cleared by Network Rail staff, the train company said.
It comes as a red weather warning is in place for parts of Scotland on Thursday and Friday as Storm Babet strikes.
Areas of Aberdeenshire and Angus have been warned of "danger to life" as heavy rainfall brings serious flooding, with people in Brechin advised to evacuate their homes.
Train services have been suspended until Saturday (October 21) between Aberdeen and Elgin, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Perth and Aberdeen, Dunblane and Perth, Perth and Aviemore, Tain and Wick/Thurso, and all Fife circle services.
Amber alerts and yellow warnings are also in place across Scotland, with people warned of high winds and extreme rainfall causing disruption.
Eight flood warnings and 12 flood alerts are currently in place by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).
The high winds have also caused disruption on Scotland's ferries, with CalMac announcing a number of cancellations on Thursday.
People have been warned not to travel on roads in areas affected by the red weather warning from 6pm on Thursday evening until 12pm on Friday (October 20).
Drivers are being warned of spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
While the RNLI has warned people to stay away from the coast in Scotland as the Met Office warned of large waves and beach material being hurled causing a danger to life.
