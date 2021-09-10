Kardashi-bun

THERE’S a sign in the window of a small bakery on the outskirts of Dundee that reads: “Try Our Famous Iced Buns.’

Reader Bob Greene has often wondered what the iced buns are famous for, exactly. Is it the silky smooth texture of the icing? The gooiness of the fillings?

Eventually Bob decided to ask, though on the day he visited the bakery, there was only a teenage boy at the till, not the usual baker.

“So why are your iced buns famous?” asked Bob.

The boy thought for a long, ponderous moment, then replied: “They’re like the Kardashians. They’re not famous for anything. They’re just famous.”

“Hopefully nobody puts that young chap in charge of marketing strategy for the shop,” says our reader.

Cooking for beginners

MANY years ago reader Scott Hattam was watching a television documentary about one of his favourite troubadours, Paul Simon. The singer-songwriter was strumming sweetly on his guitar when Scott’s young son wandered into the room and asked what sort of instrument the man on TV was playing.

“That’s an acoustic guitar,” said Scott. “Which means it’s a guitar that doesn’t use electricity.”

“Oh,” responded the young boy, who added: “Does that mean when we light a fire with wood, when we go camping, that we’re using an acoustic cooker?”

Nutty politician

ABERDEEN nightclub, Bohemia, shot to national fame as a result of politician Michael Gove dabbling in some dad-dancing on the dancefloor. The venue might be considering a change of name, claims David Donaldson, who adds: “Coconut Gove, perhaps?”

Fido finito

MOST elderly people are kept active running after the grandkids. Though there are now plans to add to oldster energy levels by providing pensioners with robot dogs to walk.

Reader Ted Young isn’t quite persuaded by this plan.

“Maybe they could start me off with a robot goldfish in a bowl,” he says. “And if that works out, I’d be delighted to be upgraded to a robot tortoise.”

Phone phlop

WHEN reader Marni McGurty found her old telephone from the 1970s in the loft, she showed it to her young grandson, who was very puzzled by the instrument. “It’s very clunky,” he said, “And where’s the screen to watch YouTube videos?”

Rabbiting on

“I WANTED to send Bugs Bunny a letter,” says reader Bill Glover, “but the only way he communicates is through a WhatsApp Doc.”

Fruity behaviour

QUESTION of the day from reader Pete Miller, who says: “If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, why don’t Daleks hide in orchards?”