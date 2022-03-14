THE buskers of Glasgow are an inventive bunch. Never content to merely warble a famous tune or two, they prefer to adapt classic lyrics so they connect more intimately with the watching audience.

Reader Don Smith spotted one guitar-wielding chap located in Argyle Street, near the entrance to the Underground station.

The song he was interpreting was a timeless ditty made famous by Otis Redding, while the words he belted out with soulful majesty were: “Sittin’ on the dock of the Subway…”

Worker… or shirker?

A DIARY item about wickedly honest job references reminds Bob Byiers of a favourite annual appraisal report, written by a senior civil servant about a junior colleague, which read: ‘The time he can spare from the neglect of his duties, he devotes to the titivation of his person.’

Cutting comment

MUSIC fan Robin Gilmour, from Milngavie, has come to the conclusion that the stirringly strident Edinburgh musicians, The Proclaimers, have a reason for their grim visages and grumpy lyrics. “Their back lawn needs cut,” he reveals.

“They’ve tried B&Q in Bathgate – no mower. Linwood – no mower. Methil – no mower, and even Irvine – no mower.”

A sympathetic Robin adds: “They must feel they’ve walked 500 miles already.”

Location, location, location

EXHAUSTED reader Jennifer Murray says: “Why is it so much easier to fall asleep on the couch accidentally than to fall asleep in bed intentionally?”

Modern times moping

VISITING his local watering hole, Howard Minton overheard two old fellows chatting at the bar. Said one to the other: “Pandemic, war and economic chaos. Ye can certainly say we’re livin’ through historical times.”

The other chap thought about this for a moment, then replied with a dismissive shrug: “History, eh? I always preferred trigonometry when I was at school. It’s a pity we couldnae just live though trigonomical times.”

Grave news

CAN you dig it? Rod Stewart has been spotted near his Essex mansion filling in potholes in the road with the help of some pals, whilst bemoaning the fact local council workers seem unwilling to do the job themselves.

Referencing an earlier career of Rod’s, reader Danny Wells says: “Rod has gone from gravedigging to ditch digging with a little bit of crooning in between. Now that’s what I call a fully-rounded career.”

Lesson in less

IN a reminiscing frame of mind, reader Dennis Warner recalls: “My grandad always said, ‘The first rule of theatre is to always leave them wanting more.’”

Dennis adds: “Great bloke. Terrible anaesthetist.”