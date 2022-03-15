Pitt, stop

MOTHERWELL resident and fan of the distinguished local footy team, Ernie Morgan, was in a pub with some chums at the weekend, discussing the beautiful game, as chaps in such situations are apt to do. After a few beers one of his pals muttered: “You can say one thing about our team, they’re not like Chelsea. You’d never catch our lot touching any of that oligarch money.”

The rotund and rather elderly barmaid, who must have been eavesdropping, stopped cleaning a pint glass for a moment and let out a scornful snort.

“So it’s yer principles, is it?” she smirked. “Must be the same principles that make me say ‘On yer bike’ every time Brad Pitt asks me for a lumber on a Saturday night.”

Dodgy digging

WE mentioned that Rod Stewart has been spotted near his swanky mansion filling in potholes in the road. Concerned reader Bob Mcleavy says: “Rod’s 77 years old. I wonder if he ever stops digging for a minute, too exhausted to continue, then says to himself, I’ll need to be careful about This Old Heart of Mine.”

Freedom for Fido

WALKING her dog on Glasgow Green the other day, reader Jane Maitland had to tell the animated animal to “sit!” and “stay!” on several occasions.

Once, when she was in the process of bringing the boisterous mutt to heel, an elderly fellow strolled past and said: “Dinnae you be stiflin’ that poor wee dug’s creativity. Let it innovate! Let it improvise! Let it skip the light fandango!”

The old boy then winked jauntily, and strolled on his way.

Dubious delight

THOUGHTFUL reader Bill Daniels says: “I’ve just figured out how to know when something won’t be fun: Someone will say, ‘Come on, it’ll be fun’.”

Up and down

ON a train into Glasgow, reader Julie Baxter heard one elderly and rather morose looking lady confide to her friend: “I like to think of myself as a happy-go-lucky pessimist.”

Time, please

“I’VE never been able to figure it out,” says bamboozled reader Simon Hobson. “The pub is only ten minutes from my house, yet my house is two hours from the pub.”

Satisfyingly sacked

WE continue our run of tales about wickedly honest job references. Iain Grimmond from Newton Mearns suggests the following: "When Bob arrived to start working with us he was fired with enthusiasm. It was the same when he left."

U2-1

“I USED to have a friend who was in a great U2 tribute band,” says reader John Kendall. “Unfortunately they lost their Edge.”

