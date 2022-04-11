THE sun was shining brightly one morning, so energetic reader Gordon Wright decided to wear his shorts for a power walk.
“The temperature was much lower than anticipated,” admits Gordon, who adds: “By the time I got home I was feeling like Putin's daughter – my substantial assets were frozen.”
Mind your language
TO prove our thesis that schools would run more efficiently if the authorities banned children from attending, the Diary has been publishing a series of exposes about pesky pupils who make every teacher’s life a daily disaster zone.
Brian Johnston, from Torrance, East Dunbartonshire, recalls a story about a little girl who was found in the school corridor in tears. She confided her distress had been caused by a classmate calling her names. She refused to say what she had been labelled because it was a “bad word".
Eventually, she was persuaded she could spell the word out.
"He called me a f*****g C-O-W," revealed the girl.
Power-peddling Puss
AFTER unsuccessfully checking local shops for a new bed for her pet cat, reader Alice McLean logged on to Amazon, where she found the very thing that would be comfortable for her moggie.
After clicking ‘Buy', up popped a notification stating: 'Customers who bought this item also bought…'.
Alice was surprised to discover that instead of pet feeding bowls, the other items included "smart cycling sunglasses".
“I can picture the scene,” says Alice. “Puss spinning along Campbeltown Esplanade on his drop-handlebar bicycle, sporting his trendy shades…”
Finger-licking good
AS a youth living in America, Matthew Howard attended an exhibition where Moon rock brought back by astronauts was on show.
Our reader rubbed one rock with his fingertip, then popped the dirty digit in his mouth.
“When I told my wife years later,” says Matthew, “she scolded me and said: ‘I’ll never again be able to think of the Moon as romantic, now I know you licked it.’”
Rural rabbiting
ON Radio 4’S Any Questions a Tory minister explained the Government and the National Farmers’ Union were setting up a fertiliser round-table with regard to food security.
An East Dunbartonshire resident says: “This suggests they’ll be sitting together talking s***. So no difference there, then.”
Dodgy definition
THE Diary recently mused upon the matter of what exactly is a trebuchet. “It might be the name given to a group of three buchets,” suggests comedian Andy Cameron.
Ego ointment
“DUE to smugness I’ve been prescribed anti-gloating cream,” says reader Gavin Wright. “I can’t wait to rub it in.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here