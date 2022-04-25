A TALE that underlines the electorate’s profound admiration for the political class. John Macnab, from Ayrshire, was told of a conversation that took place in Glasgow between two political canvassers and a chap on the doorstep.
“Can we rely on your vote in the forthcoming local election?" asked one canvasser.
"I'm a postal voter,” explained the chap. “I gave you my number two vote."
The pleased canvasser said: “We’re so glad that when you cast your second vote, you thought of our party."
"Don't mention it,” said the chap on the doorstep. “When I think of your party, I always think of number twos."
Batman returns
A DIARY tale about those ancient days when you could rent a contraption called a video from an establishment known as Blockbuster reminds Bill Cassidy of strolling into one of their branches and enquiring if he could rent the movie Batman Forever.
“Sorry,” said the sales assistant. “You’ll need to return it tomorrow.”
Train of thought
AMUSED Alastair Patrick, from Paisley, overheard the following words of wisdom on a train from Glasgow Central to Paisley.
Said one passenger to another: “Just remember, that even if a bear has got socks and shoes on, it’s still got bear feet.”
Status? Quo
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. Jim McGovern recalls a labour dispute in a workplace in Dundee. Management were of the opinion that the bonus targets were too easy to attain and should be raised.
The union chappies insisted they were too high, and should be lowered.
After numerous meetings, both sides agreed that no progress was being made and the targets should remain unchanged.
A mass meeting of the workforce was called and the senior union rep commenced his speech to the gathered throng by proclaiming: “Well lads, we didn’t gain anything. But we didn’t concede anything, either. So the good news is, it’s quo vadis.”
Mouthing off
WE mentioned that face masks have become fashion accessories for trendsetting teens. Rab Neilson informs us they are known in some circles as ‘chin diapers’.
Our reader adds: “They should be compulsory in Parliament, considering the substance that flows from our politicians’ mouths.”
Dinosaur drive
NOTICING that the Highway Code is being updated to allow watching movies in self-driving cars, Scottish radio DJ Greigsy says he would sit back to enjoy either A Fish Called Honda or Jurassic Parking.
Playing at politics
“I WANTED to vote for better slides in parks in the local election,” says reader Fergus Borthwick. “Unfortunately I’m in a swing constituency.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here