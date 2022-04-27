Brut force?
THE big news on social media is that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. The Diary came close to buying the site, though our offer of ten quid plus a mouldy Cadbury’s Chocolate Button discovered in a crevice of our office sofa was deemed an insufficient sum compared to the $44 billion shelled out by moneybags Musk.
Meanwhile, many Twitter users are struggling to acclimatise themselves to the news. On the site, Govanhill poet Jim Monaghan says: “Turns out that Elon Musk is actually a real person! I need to start keeping up with things.”
So what was his previous impression regarding the South African entrepreneur?
“I thought he was a 1970s aftershave,” admits Jim.
Bean scene
STROLLING down Sauchiehall Street, Murray Garner overheard the following intriguing snippet of conversation. Said an elderly lady to a chap: “He wis covered in beans. I mean, his trainers an a'! Snotters and beans were the order of the day.”
Our reader is now desperate to know what the couple were discussing. “Perhaps,” surmises Murray, “they have a friend who is training for the next Olympics, where he’ll specialise in the Snotter and Beans Obstacle Race. Let’s just hope he bags gold for Blighty. It’ll be a proud moment for the nation.”
Will’s wan
MOVIE fan David Adams once visited Clydebank Asda in search of a DVD of the film Master and Commander starring Russell Crowe. Two versions were on sale, one slightly dearer than the other, so David enquired what the difference was. The salesperson explained the more expensive version contained a preview of the new Will Smith movie… “Wan Robot.”
Clickety-click… ker-ching!
AN acquaintance of Brian Logan from Langside revealed he could tap dance. Our impressed reader asked him to demonstrate.
“So he started hopping from one foot to the other,” says Brian, “while singing ‘Gie’s a len ae a fiver’.”
Boxing clever
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. As a GP, Russell Smith from Largs was regularly confronted by enigmatic requests from patients. One chap always asked for his prescription of Benny Lynch.
The punchy punter was actually after a dose of Benylin.
Invisible writing
ACERBIC current affairs commentator Douglas Murray has written several best-selling tomes, though he has suffered the occasional setback. Recalling an essay he wrote for a book overseen by a former Prime Minister, he sniffily says it was “edited by Gordon Brown, and therefore read by nobody”.
Building contacts
“WENT for an interview at IKEA,” says reader Alan Spinney. “The manager greeted me by saying, ‘come in, make a seat’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here