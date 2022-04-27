AMIDST the outcry surrounding the story of Angela Rayner’s posture in the House of Commons another depressing facet emerged.

There was very little recognition to be found in all of this about her ability as a politician. Perhaps this is another way in which sexism works: that in the rush to condemn it the real attributes of a woman’s character and professional aptitude are often overlooked.

In one elegantly-written article today, the antediluvian attitudes of several male MPs was discussed along with several eye-popping anecdotes provided by women politicians who had encountered it.

Nowhere in this long piece was there any discussion about Ms Rayner’s formidable gifts as a top-drawer politician and one possessed of the qualities to be an effective future leader of the UK Labour Party.

In any previous coverage of Ms Rayner’s career, the facts of her early life are dutifully ticked off: how she was raised on a council estate and how she had to leave school without any qualifications, having become pregnant at the age of 16. And then, these obligatory biographical details having been dispensed with, it’s on to the “Labour’s firebrand” narrative: calling the Tories “scum” and her tense relationship with her boss, Sir Keir Starmer.

There is rarely any analysis of why it’s so difficult for any individual facing these challenges to reach the House of Commons, let alone thrive in it to the extent that they are now regarded as one of the most influential political figures in the UK. On either side of the Border, people from authentic working-class backgrounds are notable in both Holyrood and Westminster only by the paucity of their numbers.

