Food for thought
PRECIPITOUS price rises are a great concern for our readers. Jim Morrison tells us he heard on the lunchtime news that due to various circumstances chicken feed has become much more expensive.
Jim adds wisely: “I don’t suppose it can be called chicken feed anymore.”
Chamber of horrors
THE Diary recently mentioned that our morally upstanding nation is rightly appalled by the revelation that a Tory politician was spotted watching videos of a less-than-salubrious nature on his phone whilst seated in the most important debating chamber in the land.
Reader Gordon Casely points out that there is something even more shaming than an MP caught on his mobile in the House of Commons watching porn.
And that’s a porn star caught on her mobile watching the House of Commons.
Sleep of reason
EXHAUSTED Diary correspondent Mary Rushton gets in touch to say: “I’m thinking of sleeping on my husband’s side of the bed tonight. Apparently from that side, you don’t hear the kids wake up at night.”
Mystery Mr
ONCE again we dip a toe into the world of madcap malapropisms, those occasions when the English language has been mangled, mutilated, minced and mulched.
A nervous reader gets in touch to whisper in our ear that although he would usually be happy to have his Diary contribution attributed to him, in this case, for the sake of marital harmony and physical survival, he prefers to remain anonymous.
With that being said, he adds that his wife once told him she needed to dilapidate her armpits.
She also once informed him that she intended to vote tactfully at an upcoming election.
Pints of order
ROD Stewart has been spotted out on the pull in Glasgow. To be more specific, he was spotted pulling pints in a busy boozer frequented by thirsty supporters of Rod’s beloved Celtic FC.
This unusual occurrence intrigues reader Grant Butler, who wonders if the helpful rock star was serving any special alcoholic concoctions. Babycham Jane, for instance.
Fatal attraction
THE strange things you notice while abroad. Visiting Canada a few years ago, reader Richard Dougherty spotted hanging from a wall a brilliantly astute poster which was advertising the work of a local night school.
On the poster was written: ‘What ever you do, please don’t join our class on reverse psychology.’
Dry humour
ANIMAL-LOVING reader Pete Delaney has a bird-brained question for us. “What,” asks Pete, “do you call a parrot with an umbrella?”
The answer, of course, is: “Polly unsaturated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here