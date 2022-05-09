STROLLING down Buchanan Street, Glasgow, reader Martha Roberts spotted a bloke manning an open-air stall, attempting to get pedestrians to pause for a while and listen to his spiel.
Martha has no idea what he was selling as she decided not to stop after hearing the beginning of his pitch, broadcast in a loud Scouse accent.
“Good afternoon! I’m not a weirdo,” was what he said.
“I must admit,” says Martha. “I found that very reassuring. As reassuring as going on a blind date, and the first words from the chap you meet are: “Good evening, and let me put your mind at ease… I’m not a serial killer.”
Mind your language
OUR readers continue to be shocked and appalled by politics in all its disreputable and Machiavellian manifestations, especially the case of the Tory MP who was caught watching rude videos on his phone while in the House of Commons. He later claimed he only stumbled upon such mucky material because he was searching for tractor websites.
Reader Kenneth Watkins is struggling to decide how this scandal should be labelled.
“We can’t call it Tractor-gate,” he points out, “because that would be just a gate.”
Nature boy (not)
HEALTH conscious reader Jim Hamilton says: “I used to eat a lot of natural foods until I learned that most people die of natural causes.”
Thumb and thumber
THE six-year-old grandson of reader Laura Thornton boasted that at school he was learning a rhyme from Jack In The Beanstalk, which he proceeded to recite, just as he recalled it.
“Fee-fi-fo-fum,” he trilled, “I smell an English thumb.”
Laura was most intrigued. “I wonder what’s so distinctive about the whiff of an English person’s stumpy digit?” she muses, before adding: “Perhaps it can be bottled and sold as a luxury perfume. ‘English Thumb By Givenchy’ sounds wonderfully glam.”
Beefy bites back
A DIARY yarn about the land down under reminds Bryce Drummond of the occasion when English cricketer Sir Ian Botham was censured for puffing marijuana. As he was about to play Australia in a series of Test matches in their homeland, one Aussie politician opined that he should not be allowed to travel, or play, as he had broken the law.
Bolshie Botham hit back by saying he assumed breaking the law was one of the best ways to enter Oz.
Flame flummoxed
DISPIRITED reader Albert Thomas gets in touch to say: “I searched eBay for something to light the candles on my wife’s birthday cake, but got the response: ‘No matches found’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here