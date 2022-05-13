Pitch-perfect puppet
KERMIT the Frog celebrated his 67th birthday this week. Duglas T. Stewart, the frontman with Scottish indie band BMX Bandits, views the elderly puppet as a role model and one of his favourite singers.
“Terence Trent D’Arby once compared my singing to Kermit,” reveals Duglas. “I took it as a great compliment.”
Future film
DIARY readers are an inspiration and aspirational bunch, who are never content to look upon this fallen world of ours and accept the unseemly flaws they see before them.
No. They work tirelessly to forge a future utopia that the many nations of the world can enjoy together, in glorious and everlasting harmony.
This passion for improvement has, of late, led our correspondents to start lopping letters from movie titles in order to suggest even better movies that could have been filmed instead.
Today, David Donaldson demands that Hollywood make a flick about a frustrated, elderly Herald Diary correspondent, living in a divisive and woke world.
This heartrending cinematic offering would, of course, be titled… No Country For Old Me.
Food for thought
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. Comedy great Andy Cameron gets in touch to tell us about his elderly aunty Isa, who took 12-year-old Andy to a tea room in Glasgow as a treat.
Andy’s granny later said to this kindly woman: “Did he eat aw his dinner?”
To which the reply came: “Couldn’t believe it, mother. When I looked, there wasn’t a mortal left on his plate.”
More birdbrained badinage
WE’RE listing the prodigious activities of parrots. John Mulholland suggests Polyps: An additional thought added to a letter by a parrot.
Fatty fitness regime
LUNCHING with chums, Jane Burdon found herself in a Glasgow kebab joint, where one of the delights offered on the menu was something called a ‘doner gym box’.
This intrigued our reader, who had never previously known of the connection between athleticism and hunks of meat dripping fat on a skewer.
Willing to go along with this fanciful notion, Jane believes she has the perfect marketing slogan for this section of the fast food industry.
She suggests: Tighten Up Your Abs, With Greasy Kebabs
Wheely good idea
BAFFLED by the wacky ways of the world, reader Jim Hamilton asks: “How is it that we put man on the moon before we figured out it would be a good idea to put wheels on luggage?”
Mystery moniker
“I USED to go out with a girl called Sue Denim,” says reader Martin Randall. “Then I discovered that wasn’t her real name.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here