Hair-brained plan
A WHILE ago an acquaintance of Thorfinn Johnston from Stromness decided to set up a new business in Kirkwall. Wanting to reflect Orkney's Viking heritage, she was keen to name her hairdressing salon after the Norse god of beauty.
She wisely sought another solution when her research uncovered the name of this particular deity… Balder.
Dino might
HISTORICALLY-ASTUTE reader Marty Frost informs us that Robert Burns died in 1796, 28 years before the first dinosaur fossil was discovered.
“This means,” points out Marty, “that Burns never knew dinosaurs existed.”
Our clued-up correspondent adds: “Hopefully this helps clear up the mystery surrounding why Burns never wrote a romantic poem about a dashing Tyrannosaurus Rex falling in love with a curvy Brontosaurus.”
A fishy tale
THERE are many splendid paintings on the gable ends of the tenement rows in Scotland’s towns and cities.
These ambitious murals (or "muriels" as Coronation Street art critic, Hilda Ogden, more accurately labelled them) can be visually striking. None more so than the picture that has appeared in Greenock of a breastfeeding mermaid.
Apparently the image was chosen to emphasise the fact that breastfeeding is a normal and natural activity, which nobody should be embarrassed about.
“Quite right, too,” says Greenock resident Jennifer Walsh. Though she’s not entirely sure the colourful daub makes its pertinent point.
Says Jennifer: “The words ‘normal’ and ‘natural’ don’t necessarily spring to mind when you spot a woman with a giant fish tail in the centre of Greenock.”
Stock tactics
RETAILER Iain McDermid tells us that when he receives goods for his Dumbarton convenience store he sometimes uses redundant shelving to isolate the area whilst he stocks other shelves.
“You could say it’s a case of shelf defence,” says Iain.
Film fun
OUR correspondents are lopping letters from movie titles, in order to suggest better films that could be made instead.
David Donaldson wants to see a flick about the trials and tribulations of a salesman who punts household cleaning products.
It would, of course, be called… There Will Be Bloo.
Stage flight
TO placate all the colourful pet birds who regularly read the Herald Diary (our column often finds itself covering the bottom of their cages) we’re listing the prodigious achievements of parrots.
Barrie Crawford informs us that Polyurethane is a parrot who has successfully auditioned for Macbeth.
Monetary mystery
PERPLEXED reader Beryl Muir gets in touch to ask: “Which idiot came up with the phrase, ‘I need to spend a penny’ instead of ‘I need 2p’?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here