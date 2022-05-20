Feeling Blue
THE Diary has been unfairly criticised in the past for knowing very little about a certain popular sport.
To prove our detractors wrong, we are now going to reveal our detailed knowledge in this area by discussing the mighty Rangers, who suffered a major disappointment earlier in the week.
That’s right, folks. The New York Rangers ice hockey team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Diary commiserates with our millions of readers in the Big Apple, though at least our ardent fanbase in Carolina will be chuffed.
Green and mean
IN other news, a bunch of chaps flew to Seville for a kickabout on Wednesday, before returning to the UK a tad frustrated.
This being a West of Scotland team, the Diary is delighted to report that the entire region came together to support the valiant boys in blue, with not a soul connected to the harmonious city of Glasgow taking any cheer from the defeat.
Which is why we’re sure that former footy star Chris Sutton (who is rather fond of a green and white stripey shirt he owns) was being entirely sincere when he remarked: “Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers, and the players have given their all. With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season, I fancied them in the shootout, mind.”
Bean scene
OUR creative correspondents continue lopping letters from movie titles, in order to suggest better pictures that could have been filmed instead.
David McClemont from Inverness would like to see a Technicolor epic about the horrors of addiction, more specifically, the horrors of addiction to baked beans.
The film would, of course, be titled… One with the Wind.
Cinematic sadness
AFTER a brief interlude, it’s back to a certain footy match we go. River City star Jordan Young, who we suspect is more of a Rangers fan than Chris Sutton, was in Spain for the game. Being an actor, he recalls the experience as though it was the blurb for a movie poster.
“24 hours in Seville,” says Jordan. “Lost on penalties, lost my phone, lost my voice. One man’s touching struggle with loss.”
Slippery statement
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. When James Gracie from Sanquhar was working in local government a councillor once warned a colleague from a rival party by snarling: “You're skating on a very sticky wicket.”
The milky way
A TRAGIC tale from reader Kenneth Richardson, who says: “My wife ran off with the milkman. Watching them drive away was the longest two hours of my life.”
End.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here