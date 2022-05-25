NECESSITY being the mother of invention and all that, perhaps it’s time to re-think our attitudes to the impending cost-of-living apocalypse. Rather than seeing the steep energy, fuel and food price rises as a threat to our all-round contentment perhaps we should instead work harder to prise some optimism from them.

Dr Rangan Chatterjee, that doctor off the television who does podcasts, has discovered a ground-breaking way to be healthy. In these straitened times, I feel his solution has never been more crucial: just get happy.