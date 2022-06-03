Initially interesting
CONGRATULATIONS to crime scribe Ian Rankin, who has been made a knight in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. There’s a proud tradition of Scottish writers of detection fiction bagging the Big K, with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle being a notable example.
But surely Ian is the first who can boast that the award means his title now matches his initials.
For being Sir Ian Rankin makes him both Sir and S.I.R.
(Ian’s middle initial is J for James, but it’s probably best to keep shtum about that, as it ruins the point of this story.)
Spellcheck
SCOTLAND has given the world many great inventions. The bicycle. Television. Penicillin. Anybody who has ever ridden on a tandem with a TV balanced on the handlebars, while a doctor perches on the back saddle administering a jab of antibiotics has our nation to thank for the experience.
But will we rest on our laurels? Never!
For as we recently mentioned, Scotland has invented an exciting new terminology to denote the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee… Platty Jubes.
Even the English are taking up the phrase, though it seems it is not without controversy, for Edinburgh novelist Ross McCleary has noted that some philistines are spelling it incorrectly.
“Platty Jubes, not Platty Joobs,” roars Ross. “Come on, people, have some self-respect.”
Qatar too far
SOMETHING else to take pride in. It transpires that our nation’s moral standing towers above all others, for Scottish travel writer Stuart Kenny swaggeringly states: “A bold and admirable decision from Scotland to boycott the Qatar World Cup.”
Up in smoke
WE mentioned that King Olav of Norway visited Glasgow in the 1960s. Kenny Maclean from Giffnock attended Shawlands Primary School at the time, and recalls several classes being marched to Auldhouse Road to loiter for ages in order to cheer His Majesty as he was driven past.
“What an anti-climax,” sighs Kenny. “He went by so quickly we didn’t see him… and we had to buy our own fags.”
Marg’ mauls
A TRAGIC tale. Reader Margaret Connolly dropped a tub of margarine on her foot six months ago and is still limping.
“I can’t believe it’s not better,” she says.
Pick me up
WE hear of a Scotland footy fan who found himself visiting Scottsdale Arizona. On asking for a liquid refreshment he was promptly handed an amber ale called Kilt Lifter.
“Must have known I was arriving,” he concluded.
Creepy coat
“MY friend has a bizarre fear of spiders in raincoats,” says reader Lynn Spence. “Anorakaphobia.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here