Caveman curator
OUR more observant readers may have noticed some kind of a Platinum Jubilee going on around these parts. In England the celebrations involve flag waving, cap doffing and forelock tugging. In Scotland we prefer eye rolling, tongue tutting and clenched fist shaking. It’s much the same thing really, which is why the United Kingdom is such a harmonious group of nations.
Meanwhile, literary afficionados are now demanding a Jubilee to celebrate the date when the Diary was first published. Unfortunately there’s a problem – the Diary’s roots stretch further back than human memory.
Mysterious daubs have been discovered in the cellar of a Sauchiehall Street watering hole. These rough-hewn scrawls are of woolly mammoths getting up to all sorts of amusing hijinks. Eminent archaeologists – by which we mean the boozers in the upstairs pub – believe the images to be ancient precursors of the shaggy dog story. Near them are scribbled antiquated jokes and palaeolithic puns. All of this artistry was undoubtedly compiled by the very first Diarist, a truly cultured caveman.
Regrettably we don’t have any of that fellow’s tales to publish today, though we can entice you with some equally thrilling yarns from our archives…
Picture (im)perfect
A GLASGOW chap was at a sales conference in Switzerland. When he phoned home his girlfriend asked what the view from the hotel was like.
“Picturesque,” he replied.
“But I don’t know what Esque looks like,” confessed the girlfriend.
Basket case
A READER was passing a prestigious building in the city centre where he spotted a woman carrying a basket with a cat in it being escorted off the premises by two security personnel.
She was loudly yelling: “I did see the sign. It only said ‘No Dogs’.”
Training day
AN East Kilbride reader’s daughter was moving to Spain and planned to take her pet dog with her. She was reading the British Airways website about containers to transport pets in when she suddenly wailed: “It says here that the container must be large enough for the pet to stand up, turn around and lie down.”
She added: “I’ll never be able to teach him all that in time.”
Driven to distraction
A READER travelling on a Glasgow bus overheard a young girl telling her pal: “I don’t think my driving instructor likes me.”
She then explained: “When he asked me what do you do at a red light, I told him I usually check my text messages.”
Cop caper
A READER in America accidentally locked herself out of her car but was rescued by a police officer who sprung the door open with a Slim Jim – a long piece of thin metal.
Impressed by his skills, she told him that they should make versions small enough to fit in your handbag.
“They do, ma’am,” he replied. “We call them keys.”
Unbalanced response
VISITING a bank in Glasgow’s east end, a reader noticed one of the positions was closed, with a large sign stating: ‘Teller balancing.’
Another frustrated chap in the queue muttered mutinously: “Is he auditioning for the circus?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here