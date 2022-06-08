OUR aircraft was already beginning to taxi for take-off when the flight attendants informed us ‘the electrics’ weren’t working. This meant that there would be no in-flight entertainment on this seven-hour, transatlantic journey and that we could forget about reclining the seats. These are not insubstantial concerns on a long journey in a pressurised, intercontinental missile. But yours had more to do with what was happening inside the driver’s bit.

On an aircraft, for obvious reasons, you don’t really have the option of fight or flight when someone tells you ‘the electrics’ are malfunctioning. And so you ask, with only the slightest trace of panic, if ‘the electrics’ are working okay in the cockpit. After all, you’re basically seated only a few yards back from the driver’s seat, so it’s not unreasonable to assume that ‘the electrics’ governing your seat might also be connected to those at the captain’s seat.