Relatively speaking
KATE Bush returned to the top of the music charts recently, decades after she had her first number one with Wuthering Heights.
She’s released many memorable songs in the interim, including Babooshka in 1980, which used to confuse reader Debbie Moore’s boyfriend of the time, whose ancestors hailed from Eastern Europe.
When ever the ditty was played on TV or radio, he’d say: “Why does that screechy-voiced lady keep singing about my grandma?”
Mad ad
A DIARY yarn about a confusing advert reminds Jim Gracie from Sanquhar of a billboard he spotted outside a cafe in Scarborough in the 1990s. It read: "All day breakfasts served between 7.30 am and noon."
Colour = Cacophony
MORE musical musings. Ed Sheeran played Hampden at the weekend and the eardrums of Glasgow are still recovering. The consensus is that this was the LOUDEST concert heard in these parts for a (very) long time.
Comedian and author David Bratchpiece claims to know why… “My theory is it’s because he's ginger,” says David. “A section of society that are largely ignored in their youth and must overcompensate if the opportunity of a stadium PA arises.”
Raw food diet
ENJOYING an early morning paddle, Barrie Crawford was informed by a lady who also uses the local swimming pool that her nieces had invited her to a Diana Ross show in Glasgow.
“And,” she added. “They’re taking me to a strip joint before the concert.”
Our reader was intrigued, with the lady admitting she had been surprised, too.
Alas, there had been a mix-up. It transpired that she was merely being taken to a steak restaurant before the gig.
Grill fiend
YOUNG whippersnapper journalists are shaming older hacks with their topical references. Fresh-faced West Lothian Courier scribbler Liam Smillie proves he knows what is relevant in current affairs by reporting on social media: “Burger King opened in Wishaw today– won’t be long until we get a Waitrose – take that, Thatcher.”
Mind your language
CONSIDERATE Diary correspondent Charlie Goddard made his wife breakfast in bed the other day.
His delighted missus said "That was delicious, and what a lovely cuppa."
To which Charlie replied: "Yes, that’s my special tea."
(10-out-of-10for kindness, Charlie. Zero-out-of-10 for the excruciating pun.)
Winning ways
FIERCELY competitive Diary correspondent Rhona Parker says: “My husband and I made a bet to see who can buy the most stuff from our local pet shop.”
With a great deal of pride, Rhona adds: “I’ve just taken the lead.”
Read more: Glasgow traveller left in the dark over bus destination
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here