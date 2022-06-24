Taps aff
WHETHER it be in politics, fashion or culture, the Diary likes to be the first to spot a new trend. Which is why we are excited to report that west end resident Deedee Cuddihy has spied a discarded brassiere on a street near where she lives.
Our more obsessive readers may recall that Deedee recently reported a similar garment dangling from the roof of a museum.
Is there now to be a proliferation of bras, scattered upon pavements and dripping from buildings, that pedestrians will have to swerve around, leap over or burrow under?
Deedee doesn’t know for sure. Though the Diary can but speculate that this heralds the return of that proud feminist statement of yesteryear, when women burned their bras as a rejection of patriarchal values.
Of course, the bras of today are merely being tossed away, not set aflame.
We conclude that this is because fuel prices are rocketing. Only a fickle feminist, with money to burn, would waste lighter fluid.
Money moans
ON the subject of finances… Ronnie Williams from North Berwick informed his wife that he paid £25 to fix a puncture, before sadly recalling when it was only a fiver.
His wife unsympathetically replied: “It’s all down to inflation.”
Hitting out
LEGENDARY entertainer Andy Cameron tells us of the lady golfer at the prestigious Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont, Bearsden, who was disappointed to learn that Chip Beck was a well known American golfer, and not what the ladies of Killie did when their ball was hit through the green…
Size matters
THOUGHT for the day from reader Edward Payne, who says: “There is a certain size at which a cup becomes a bucket.”
Mind your language
WE continue extolling the virtues of the mighty comma. It may be a toaty wee hing, but it’s a giant in grammatical terms.
Russell Smith from Largs reminds us of two very different sentences: “What is this thing called love?” and “What is this thing called, love?”
The first sentence is something Romeo often whispered to Juliet. The second sentence is what Romeo whispered to Juliet after he spotted the pet gnu she kept chained in her boudoir…
Brought to book
WE mentioned our desire to obtain a copy of a certain Scottish novel, which reminds John Robertson of that other Scottish novel, ‘Running to the Outhouse’ by Willy Makeit, with illustrations by Betty Disney.
Family matters
“I’VE been thinking about adoption for quite a while,” says reader Len Jones. “Unfortunately I'm 63. And who wants to adopt a 63-year-old?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here