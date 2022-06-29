HARRY Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is celebrating its 25th anniversary, but there is one key figure noticeably absent. After its release in 1997, it became the third best-selling novel of all time, and established JK Rowling as one of the world’s most loved and best-selling authors; but now, some claim she is being erased from her legacy altogether.

Where it began...

The Philosopher’s Stone – JK’s debut novel – is the first time we meet Harry Potter, a young wizard who discovers his magical powers on his 11th birthday, when he receives a letter of acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. First published in the UK on June 26, 1997 by Bloomsbury, the Harry Potter bug soon caught on globally. It has sold more than 120 million copies, making it the third best-selling novel of all time.