Phoney fella
TRAINS are an amorous mode of transportation, often appearing as the backdrop to love affairs in movies such as Brief Encounter and Murder on the Orient Express.
No, wait. That second flick may have been about another favourite human pastime… but you get our point. Trains are romance on rails.
Which brings us to reader Elizabeth Williamson, who was on a Neilston train into Glasgow when she overheard two teenage lovebirds whispering to each other.
Said the female, sweetly, to the fella: “You know, you always told me you were intelligent.”
“I am,” said the young chap, with bold conviction.
“But look,” said the girl, fluttering her eyelashes and showing him her phone. “This is the last text you sent me. And you spelled ‘once’ as w-o-n-s-e.”
The poor bloke was so taken aback he didn’t speak for the rest of the journey, not even wonse.
Pale imitation
ACADEMICALLY inclined reader Gordon McRae is devising alternative definitions for "ologies" that you can study at our leading varsities.
For example, he believes palaeontology should involve scholars peering through magnifying glasses at fences to examine the more intricate details of the palings.
Carnal knowledge
MORE from the rarefied world of academia. Reader John Cochrane has an acquaintance whose son has been accepted to attend university in Paris.
“Does this mean he’ll have French letters after his name?” wonders John.
Sporty specialist
INTERVIEWING for apprentices can be challenging, says Malcolm Boyd from Milngavie. He recalls interrogating one chap whose application form listed an impressive range of sporting hobbies, including athletics, golf, swimming, football and rugby.
“What was your best time at the 100 metres?” asked Malcolm.
“Oh, I don’t do them,” came the reply. “I watch them on the telly.”
Fighting talk
EAGER to enlighten our readers, the Diary recently opened a book nook, where we recommend great works of literature. Tom Bain from Uddingston reminds us that reference manuals can be as worthy of study as novels, and entreats us to flick through Solving Stramashes by Sheikh Mahon.
Load of balls
WIMBLEDON is back, where the endless to-and-fro of fuzzy ball over wilting net will send all but the most ardent of tennis fans into a fitful slumber.
Ian Noble from Carstairs Village says hopefully: “I think these matches should be the best of five tie-breaks. That way Wimbledon would be over in two days.”
Slippery celebration
“DOES anyone know if Marks & Spencer sell fishcakes?” asks reader June Hearn. “I need to know because it’s my goldfish’s birthday on Friday.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here