AFTER the BBC published the salaries of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report, the public broadcaster has faced a backlash for the “unjustified” costs that are funded through the TV licence fee.
Who’s the highest-paid star?
Although Gary Lineker’s yearly salary may have decreased since 2020, he is still the highest paid BBC star. The Match of the Day pundit took home around £1,350,000-£1,354,999 last year, compared to a whopping £1,750,000-£1,754,999 in 2019/2020. Lineker first topped the list for 2017/18 with a pay bracket of £1,750,000 to £1,759,999, and in 2020 it was announced he had taken a voluntary pay cut.
What salary do others get?
Second up is BBC Radio 2's Breakfast show host Zoe Ball, who took a voluntary pay cut that meant her salary is now below the million-pound mark. From 2020/2021, she earned £980,000-£984,999, whereas in 2020/2021 she earned around £1,130,000-£1,134,999.
Other highly-paid stars include Question Time’s Fiona Bruce, who last year saw her pay increase to £410,000-£414,999 from £405,000-£409,999 in 2020/2021.
BBC Breakfast, Panorama and Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme presenter Naga Munchetty saw a significant pay rise last year at £365,000-£369,999, compared to in 2020/2021, where she earned £255,000-£259,999.
Why are people criticising this?
Over the last few years, many off-air staff have lost their jobs as a result of slashed budgets. The BBC has spent £125 million in redundancy payments over the last two years as many long-serving staff took payouts as part of director-general Tim Davie’s drive to reduce the headcount by thousands. There is also criticism that because salaries are mainly provided through the publicly-funded, £159 universal licence fee, it seems unjustified to pay staff millions of pounds amid a cost of living crisis and a looming recession.
What else did the report say?
According to the BBC, the report also revealed a sharp drop in the time UK adults spend watching TV every day.
Average viewing dropped from eight hours 11 minutes in 2020/21 to seven hours 12 minutes in 2021/22, although part of that fall may be explained by people watching less than they did during the height of the pandemic.
BBC iPlayer usage has increased by around 12%. The report also showed that 90% of the British population continues to use BBC services each week.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel