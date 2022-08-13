Wedded woes
WE’RE sad to hear that model Jerry Hall has divorced Rupert Murdoch after six years of marriage. Murdoch is, of course, a famous media magnate. We’re not entirely sure what a magnate is, but it’s probably similar to a magnet, which means that little chunks of metal, such as pound coins, are attracted to Murdoch’s person, going someway to explaining why he’s so rich.
Jerry has now put the kibosh on a chunk of that dosh, as she’ll allegedly be taking $305 million in the divorce settlement, along with at least three houses the couple own. (None of them being a high flat in Easterhouse, we’re guessing.)
Jerry is probably grief-stricken that her latest relationship has failed, and she’ll no doubt use some of those dollar bills that she has freshly accrued to wipe away the tears of anguish.
Another way she can cheer herself up is by reading the following classic tales from the Diary’s archives.
We can’t give our readers piles of cash. But at least we provide a mountain of laughs…
Hard to swallow
THE Bible reading in a Stirlingshire church was from Numbers, where the Israelites were told: "The Lord will give you meat, and you will eat it. You will not eat it for just one day, or two days, or five, 10 or 20 days, but for a whole month – until it comes out of your nostrils and you loathe it."
A parishioner leaned to the person next to him and whispered: “Sounds like the Atkins diet.”
Hollywood or bust
CERTAIN old Glasgow cinema habits die hard. The Grosvenor Cinema in the West End once put a message on Facebook: “Could the owner of this piece of clothing found in Screen 2 last night please put their sheepish hand up?”
The picture beneath showed a black bra.
Generous jester
THE Edinburgh Festival continues, and the Diary recalls when comedian Milton Jones had a show there, a few years back.
“I bought a Greek salad,” he told his audience. “It was the least I could do – he didn’t have any money.”
The name game
A MIDDLE-AGED Milngavie reader became concerned about how thin his hair was getting on the top of his head, which wasn’t helped by his teenage son nicknaming him "Baldy".
He later felt better when he gave his son a nickname back: "Hereditary".
Smarty-pants scrawl
CEREBRAL graffiti can be very witty. A reader once spotted in a London art gallery toilet the artfully arch "Dada wouldn’t buy me a Bauhaus".
Hot and bothered
A LONDON reader told us a chap in his local boozer announced: “Did you see that NASA discovered a planet with two suns? The Jocks will be livid. They don’t even have one.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here