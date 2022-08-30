Teachable moment
FINNISH Prime Minister Sanna Marin recently took a drugs test to prove to her sceptical nation that her joie de vivre isn’t chemically enhanced – an episode which reminds teacher Debbie Meehan of a school trip to France.
The adults were having a rare old time, and this being the capital of corked cuisine, there was a carafe of wine on the staff table at dinner.
One of the pupils, who had been scolded after disobeying the "lights out" rule, was overhead complaining bitterly to her dad on the phone, telling him that the teachers were imbibing fermented refreshments every night.
Thankfully dad turned out to be a reasonable chap, for it was later learned that he replied: “If I had to take you lot away for a week, I’d be turning to drink too.”
Bendy boy
GENEROUS reader Martha Kimbrough offered to buy her teenage son a takeaway meal last week.
Would he prefer pizza or something delivered from the local Chinese restaurant, she inquired.
“I’m flexible,” replied the easy going lad. “I’ll have both.”
Suited yet slothful
OVERHEARD on a train by reader Henry Leslie. One chap in a suit said to a similarly-attired fellow: “I’ve decided I’m not going to give it my all, today. I’m only giving it my some.”
Footy faux pas
THE reverberations from Celtic’s 9-0 defeat of Dundee United continue, with local Dundee lad Oor Wullie refusing to take his head out of his bucket until PC Murdoch arrests the entire United squad and bangs ‘em up for a suitable period. (A year’s gaol for every goal being a symbolically satisfying prison sentence.)
Meanwhile, social media continues discussing the score, with one Hoops fan grumping: “Disgraceful fae Celtic. Should have been 10. Too many opportunities missed…”
Driven to distraction
MUSICALLY-MINDED Reader Robert Doncaster says: “The most unsettling part of the song Born to Be Wild is when they find a head out on the highway.”
Credentials = cash
YEARS ago reader Melony Pearson was interviewing a young lady for a job as a factory cleaner. Melony asked the not-unreasonable question: “So why should we hire you?”
The young lady thought about this for an introspective moment, then came back with the equally reasonable response: “Well, first of all, ma landlord’s pure nippin’ ma heed for the rent, an’ it wid be handy tae be able tae gie him it.”
Cuppa confusion
TREPIDATIOUS reader Neil Hunter says: “I’m not sure about the trendy café that’s opened near me. It fills me with uncertain tea.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here