Face facts
A TRULY glorious era has ended. Boris Johnson is no longer the nation’s wise and beneficent leader.
The Diary’s concerned readers understandably find themselves tossing and turning of a night, worrying how the ebullient blond blighter will fill his hours, now he’s no longer got all that thumb-twiddling to do in Number 10 Downing Street. (Let lesser politicians proceed with number crunching. BoJo’s forte was always biscuit crunching.)
Catherine Bentley suggests Boris could get work as a model.
“He could be photographed for a campaign for this winter’s economic Armageddon,” explains Catherine. “The slogan underneath a photo of Boris’s tousled and bumbling image would be: ‘Bemused… Confused… Feeling Abused. Look Upon the Face of Modern Britain.’”
Hair of dog
WE recently mentioned a reader whose son had an embarrassing experience while ordering a drink. Which reminds Susan Baird from Paisley of the time her two sisters-in-law were trying to appear sophisticated to impress some chaps. When asked what they wanted to drink, one of the cosmopolitan gals replied: “Two Jack Russells and a Diet Coke.”
Astonishingly the fellow wasn’t put off by the femme fatale’s foolish faux pas. He ended up marrying her.
Taking the pith
ROMANTIC reader Andrew Price once went on a blind date. During the meal in a restaurant, the lady who he’d just met asked him to describe himself in three words.
“Lazy,” said Andrew, and left it at that.
Egg-stremely confusing
BAMBOOZLED reader Belinda Davis gets in touch to say: “Eggs don’t taste of chicken and chicken doesn’t take like eggs. At what point does the chicken flavour get added?”
Rhyme time
WE continue discussing IZAL, the once-popular toilet paper that was as rough as Liz Truss is no doubt feeling this morning, after celebrating yesterday’s Tory leadership victory.
As we mentioned before, the loo roll used to have poetry written on the sheets, such as the following ditty unearthed by David Donaldson, which was published during wartime…
Hitler now screams with impatience,
Our good health is proving a strain;
May he and his Axis relations,
Soon find themselves down the drain.
Lib Liz
PUN-LOVING Fife comedian Richard Pulsford says: “I've been given some old Liberal Democrat in-house magazines, and it seems one of the Tory leadership candidates used to be a party member, so now I have Truss issues.”
Food for thought
DAFT gag time. “What's the difference between black eyed peas and chickpeas?” asks Roderick Archibald Young. “The black eyed peas will sing us a song whereas the chickpeas will only hummus one.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here