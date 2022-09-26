THE modern world can be a disorientating place to visit, which is why the Diary rarely gets its passport stamped in that exotic location.
Reader David Donaldson is much less trepidatious, which explains how he found himself visiting Absolute Roasters cafe in Hyndland Street, Glasgow, the other day, where he spotted four well-dressed young women assembled at a nearby table, chattering brightly.
They all opened their Apple Macs, then attempted to prop up two of their phones at the next table. This second task proved tricky. David, assuming they wanted a group-selfie, proffered his help.
"No thanks" said one of the ladies. "We're making a time-lapse movie."
Unfortunate fortune
A BOASTFUL Malcolm Boyd, from Milngavie, gets in touch to share his good fortune with us (Though rather frustratingly it transpires that he’s not actually giving us a chunk of his fortune. Just telling us about it).
“My cousin died and I was told he’d left me a stately home,” trills Malcolm. “I’m over the moon, even though I’m not exactly sure where Sod Hall is”
Bricking it
BOWLS. Such a gentle and genial pastime. Though not always, clarifies reader Jim Morrison, who was at Whiteinch Indoor Bowling Club, Glasgow, last week when one irate competitor on rink eight harrumphed to the chap on rink seven: "Will you please stop interrupting our game. Just imagine there’s a brick wall between us."
To which the bowler on rink seven harrumphed back: "Talking to you is like talking to a brick wall, anyway."
Letter line-up
WE’RE discussing the pros and cons of skipping queues (After a great deal of research and number crunching we’ve arrived at the earth-shattering conclusion that it is deeply satisfying to skip a queue, though not quite so satisfying to be standing in a queue that’s being skipped).
Meanwhile, Jim Hamilton, from Carmunnock, Glasgow, adds to our vast suppository of knowledge on this topic by pointing out: “Queue is such an interesting word. One letter is pronounced, with four more standing in line waiting their turn.”
Naughty note
WE continue advising aspiring writers. Gordon Fisher, from Stewarton, spent years submitting articles to magazines and websites, though made little dosh. Then everything changed.
“I’m well placed to share with wannabe scribes a market which I’ve found to be an exceedingly rich seam of revenue,” says Gordon proudly, who adds: “Ransom notes.”
Top-level temping
WITH the sacking of Sir Tom Scholar as Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, Ian Noble, from Carstairs Village, sensibly concludes the new incumbent should be called the (not so) Permanent Secretary.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here