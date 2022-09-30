THE UK’s economic meltdown is beginning to resemble the Wicked Witch of the West after that naughty scamp Dorothy chucked a bucket of water over her head.

Michael Gibson from Carnoustie says the parlous financial situation brings to mind a similar occasion, when GB PLC tanked under the stewardship of Gordon Brown.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, as Brown was then grandly known, had promised to bring an end to the unstable business cycle of boom and bust.

One wag was later heard to remark: “Well, he certainly got rid of boom.”

Fearful flying

MOMENTOUS meltdown moments, continued. Reader Peter Foster heard one Treasury spokesperson say on TV: “Now is the time for cool heads.”

Says Peter: “A statement like that is about as calming as the pilot of a jumbo jet suddenly coming on the intercom and saying to the passengers: “What ever you do… don’t panic.”

Pregnant pause? Never

THESE are strange times, claims Ian Noble from Carstairs Village. “I read last week that a woman in the UK gives birth to a baby every 4.5 seconds,” he explains. “Now, we’ve got to find this woman…”

Fly guys

SOME newspaper columns provide their readers with thrills, spills and chills, aplenty. The Diary would never stoop to such simplistic and populist tricks of the trade. We have found a higher calling, which is to stun our followers into a reverie of ennui.

How do we achieve this feat? Well, recently it has involved describing famous novels in the most underwhelming way possible.

A task we triumphantly continue today, courtesy of reader Sharon Gilbertson, who suggests "A group of rumbunctious school boys get involved in tropical island hijinks”.

The book is, of course, Lord of the Flies.

Charged for charge

A WELL-KNOWN aphorism claims: "With great power comes great responsibility." Reader Eileen Boyle says this should be corrected to "With great power comes great electricity bills".

Dumbing down

A WHILE ago reader Kate Dowling was in a restaurant with her boyfriend. They had been waiting, with less and less patience, for the main courses to arrive.

Eventually Kate glanced over the shoulder of her beau, and said: “At last! I think that’s our dishes arriving with the dumb waiter.”

The beau, who was not especially au fait with restaurant culture, muttered reprovingly: “Shhhh! I know there’s been a bit of a delay. But that doesn’t mean we should be rude about the staff.”

Tablet talk

A SEETHING David Donaldson harrumphs: “To whoever stole my antidepressant pills, I hope you’re happy now.”

