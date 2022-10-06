LIZ Truss revealed in a TV interview that if she hadn’t become the splendiferous, charismatic and ever-so-competent Prime Minister of the UK, she would have liked to have been a food critic.

The Diary wonders what plate of scoff Liz would choose to sample first if she bagged such a job.

“I’m guessing rocky mountain oysters would suit her palate,” says reader David Forrest. “That’s the euphemism foodies use to describe a plate of bull testicles. As Liz was forking them, she could mull over the balls-up she’s made as Tory leader.”

Baby? Maybe. (Not.)

SCOT Squad actor and comedian Stuart McPherson posted on Instagram that he had purchased an air fryer. “I imagine this is how it feels to have a baby,” trills Stuart. “Lots of people congratulating me and saying it’ll change my life.”

Clean green

THE teenage son of reader Pam Stallard got £30 from his grandad as a birthday present. The dosh was a tad whiffy, as grandad stores a certain amount of cash in a mouldy cardboard box under the stairs.

“Maybe you should put the money in the washing machine and clean it up a bit,” joked Pam to her son.

The lad immediately fired back: “I couldn’t do that. It’d be money laundering.”

Nutty nag

SKIMMING the racing news in a recent Herald, Liam McGuigan Snr came across a horse with the intriguing moniker of Bonkersinabundance.

“Was its owner perhaps a delegate at this week’s conference in Birmingham?” inquires our reader, who adds: “Surprise, surprise. It finished second.”

Cutting comment

A DIARY tale about the hairdressing art reminds Bryce Drummond from Kilmarnock of visiting his local barber, where a young fellow was getting a spiky style.

When the barber held up a mirror to show him the result, the disappointed client said: “Could you make it a bit more messy?"

Glesga’s grey day

THE Diary is celebrating River City’s 20th anniversary by devising fresh storylines to invigorate the Scottish soap opera.

David Donaldson suggests it evolves into a dystopian sci fi drama, where Glasgow is denuded of its younger population who have all left for Poland to seek employment, leaving only the infirm and elderly. This care home conurbation rejoices in the name Tena City.

Family matters

A TRAGIC tale from reader Alison Roberts, who tells us: “When I was younger my mum asked me to hand out invitations for my sister’s surprise birthday party. That’s when I first got suspicious that she might be the favourite twin.”

