I SUPPOSE, all things considered, it would have been good if Glasgow had hosted Eurovision. We’d have revelled in the praise lavished on our city for its friendliness and its humour and how our nightlife and entertainment scene is equal to the world’s more chi-chi destinations.

But if it had to be another city then Liverpool, as noisily renegade as Glasgow, would have been my choice.

And of course we’d have been assured of the commercial spin-offs dripping down through the city’s economic infrastructure to benefit the punters.

No-one would have been able quite to put a finger on what those rewards would have been or to quantify them. And any further inquiries about actual, proven numbers would have been rendered obsolete in the daily news churn. We’d all just have had to accept that, well, of course it had improved our lives.

Phrases such as “delivering a boost to the night-time economy” and “increasing the footfall in our key hospitality sector” would have been deployed.

There would have been more jobs and Glasgow’s wounded and struggling ight-time economy would have got a turn out of it.

And who knows, maybe there might have to be some overtime for those refuse collectors whom the city’s leader accused of acting like fascists by holding out for a modest wage increase during the Climate Festival. You know, the same workers who daily jeopardised their health during the pandemic by keeping the city clean.

But the main winners would have been the high-end corporate chain hotels. During Cop26 they doubled their rates for a couple of weeks while continuing to pay their permanent and seasonal staff barely subsistence wages.

The gig economy – “we’ll call you when we need you” – still held sway and some middle-class homeowners cashed in by renting out their rooms to pay for next summer’s holiday to Cancun.

Ask the residents of Glasgow’s East End if they saw any spin-offs from the 2014 Commonwealth Games beyond a world class velodrome and some new houses near Glasgow Green built by a consortium of the largest players in Scotland’s construction sector.

But not before some locals whose families had lived in this part of Glasgow all their lives had been cleared out.

In recent years the centre of Glasgow has become Marvel Comics’ favourite overseas movie set. At any moment you’re likely to encounter men and women in fancy dress acting out Hollywood fantasies for a nice tax break and a few grand to help with the city’s grievous cash flow situation.

In some city streets the residents think they’re living in Westworld. Or Zombieland. “Is that bloke at the bar with the bad skin and a leg in his pocket a real person?” At least though, they don’t need to spend too much time making the streets look like those in a dystopian, post-nuclear apocalypse.

Glasgow is becoming a year-long reality show, relying on make-believe to deflect from its slow descent into a sprawling public toilet.

The only growth has been in the multi-storey cabins and storage units that are making large swathes of the west end and northeast of the city centre into the world’s biggest dormitory city for rich overseas students looking for an experience.

Glasgow is already one of the world’s most vibrant and lively entertainment centres for live music, new acts and old classics. It has an indigenous music scene that regularly produces a conveyor belt of original artists.

And at least the fact that Eurovision is going to Liverpool rather than Glasgow will spare us the sickening sight of dozens of third rate Scottish politicians saying “we’re doing it for Ukraine” when – if any of them had the bandwidth and brainpower – they would know that Ukraine, a human rights wilderness, is being used as NATO’s acceptable collateral to bring Russia to its knees so that their corporate backers – who are funding this war – will have first dibs on the goodies in the post-Putin power vacuum.

But not quite as sickening as scores of failed politicos and media popinjays trying to look cool and edgy by eulogising over the world’s worst music.

Encouragingly, Sacha Lord, Manchester’s venerated festival supremo, was appointed by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, as the city’s night time economy advisor. It was a role he excelled at and carried out with aplomb.

He successfully championed Manchester’s ailing hospitality sector and was credited with reviving that great city’s night time economy.

He tweeted that he would be “really up for working with city councils in Scotland, to show them how it works”.

It is an offer I hope is grabbed by both hands by our city councils. I should, though, point out that in 2019 Glasgow City Council’s new Glasgow Night-Time Economy Commission had already decided to replicate Manchester’s model.

One where a chosen advisor, backed by a panel of experts, would champion the city’s licensed trade and night-time economy to boost footfall and trade.

In May of that year, SNP council leader Susan Aitken announced plans to introduce a night time commissioner.

Regrettably, those plans came to nothing, and the pandemic put paid to any chance of them being resurrected, with not one meeting of the commission, even by Zoom, taking place in all that time.

But as Mike Grieves of the NTIA, the trade body instrumental in setting the commission up, pointed out “there is now a clear need to resuscitate the Glasgow NEC and ultimately instigate the same thing in Edinburgh.

A Night Time Commissioner, a Night Tsar or Night Mayor is a role that should be developed further given the huge importance to our city of nightlife culture and the late-night economy.”

I agree, especially given the huge challenges the night-time sector has faced in recent years and continues to face.

We should remember that the role is not a panacea but with employment levels well below pre-pandemic levels, and dramatic drops in footfall, trade, and rising costs and supply chain issues blighting any recovery, now is definitely the time to revisit this idea.