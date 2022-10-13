Monkey business
ANGELA Lansbury, who has died aged 96, was surely the most Miss Marplish actress ever to play Miss Marple. Though it was starring as a suspiciously similar lady detective in TV series Murder, She Wrote that garnered her most plaudits.
The show made her, for a time, the richest woman in TV history. (Eat your heart out, Holly Willoughby.)
But surely Angela’s greatest achievement was her connection to Bellshill indie pop band BMX Bandits.
The lead singer of that outfit, Duglas T Stewart, is a noted quizmaster, and Angela has featured in every list of questions he’s ever compiled.
Duglas, who adored the actress, is also in possession of a primate puppet called Slappy Monkey, who regularly appears at quizzes with him.
“How will I break the news to Slappy Monkey?” wonders Duglas.
Bobble? Bah!
GLANCING out the window while preparing to go shopping, the wife of reader Harry Davis mused about wearing a hat.
“Wear your pom-pom one,” suggested Harry.
“It’s October,” countered the outraged missus. “Much too early for pom-pom.”
Mugging off Mogg
IS Glasgow comedian Mark Nelson an ardent supporter of a certain snooty Tory politician? Using the Diary’s remarkable empathetic skills, we deduce not.
Helping us reach our conclusion is a comment from Mark, who says: “It will never cease to amaze me that constituents actually voted in Jacob Rees-Mogg as their MP. People stood there and thought, who will best represent me and my interests. Yep, that’s the guy. That javelin with the Hitler haircut. He’s the man.”
Balls-up
KINDLY reader Rob McGonigal has booked a table for his wife’s birthday. “It might not end well,” he says. “She’s rubbish at snooker.”
Bubbly book
THE thrilled Diary recently trilled that we’re invited to an academic foam fight at St Andrews Uni.
“You should definitely go,” says reader David Donaldson, “then you can write the book of the experience. Foam Here To Eternity.”
Undunn
BEING interviewed on talkTV by broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, Alex Salmond was surprised when Tom claimed Liz Truss spent some of her youth in Glasgow.
“Well, Paisley,” countered Salmond, reasonably enough.
Newton Dunn, doughty journalist that he is, was unwilling to concede the point.
“Wider Glasgow,” he persevered. “Greater Glasgow.”
Tom’s an Englishman, we should point out, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that he knows little geography north of Hadrian’s Wall.
Though ultimately that’s no excuse, for he’s an Edinburgh Uni graduate.
Located in Wider Aberdeen, as Tom might inform us.
Money matters
“I’M so broke,” sighs reader Helen Orr, “I can’t even pay attention.”
Read more from the Diary: What to call a Scottish drag queen?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here