Dress to impress
WE mentioned Halloween is looming like a great big looming thing. (Sorry, that wasn’t a very good simile. The Diary’s Simile Department is on strike at the moment as they believe management treat the Metaphor Department better than them. Which is ridiculous. We adore our simile team, who are as wonderful as… as… Okay, we’ll get back to you on that.)
Anyway: Halloween.
Beth Woolson once attended a Halloween party. The stipulation was that fancy dress costumes should involve absolutely no effort whatsoever.
One chap arrived looking much like he usually did. Though he explained that he hadn’t combed his hair before arriving.
“So you see,” he concluded triumphantly, “I’ve come as Boris Johnson.”
Go west
VISITING a pal in Glasgow’s east end, Martin Callaghan spotted a rainbow in the sky. Pointing to the glorious sight, he said to his chum: “Look! What a great rainbow.”
His pal, refusing to glance skywards, said: “Nae rainbows round these parts. Cannae afford ’em. You’ll have tae go up west tae get yersel a rainbow.”
Money matters
SCOTTISH nationalism throws up a series of intriguing opportunities (or obstacles, depending on which side of the great debate you’re furiously shaking your first from).
For instance, what name should Scotia give its own currency?
Listeners to the Off the Ball radio show have been considering this thorny (thistly?) issue, with one genius arriving at a suitable suggestion, advising it be called the Tillicoultry.
Why?
It’s near sterling, of course.
Dates with plates
“THE trouble with living alone,” sighs reader Steve Metcalf, “is it’s always my turn to do the dishes.”
Flower power
CALLANDER-BASED bookshop owner and novelist Sally Evans recalls a mighty relative with a not so mighty moniker.
Says Sally: “My great uncle Chris – who was six foot two, strong as an ox, and cut kerb stones in a quarry for a living – wasn't expected to survive birth. Rather than name a frail baby after a family member, they hastily christened him Chrysanthemum.”
Biting remark
MORE fond memories of Robbie Coltrane, who was, of course, a larger-than-life chap in every way.
Actor Robert Lindsay once introduced him to the Hollywood star Dom DeLuise, also a big-boned fella.
The two men looked at each other approvingly, then said: “Let’s do lunch.”
Train of thought
EDUCATION can a be a struggle for some scholars, notes reader Bev Lambert. “In school I was rubbish at Latin,” she blushingly admits. “I actually thought 'in loco parentis' meant 'my dad's a train driver'.”
Read more from the Diary: When Robbie Coltrane was cooler than Tom Cruise...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here