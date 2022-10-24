CONSOLING words from Edinburgh comedian Martin Bearne regarding the amuse-bouche Premiership of Liz Truss…
“Hey,” says Martin to Liz, “we have all had summer jobs…”
Half-baked idea
THE Diary is musing over what Scotland should name its currency if we become an independent nation. David Donaldson suggests it should be called the "scone", which is both the ancient seat of kings and also a yummy baked treat eaten by our sweet-toothed kings whilst lounging on their ancient seat.
(It should be pointed out that Alba’s royals reigned in the primordial past, yonks before Amazon Prime. So to amuse themselves, they either had to start a war – fun but exhausting – or nibble on something delicious, ie, a scone. Also fun, but murder on the hips, and try squeezing into your suit of armour after a particularly debauched scone scoffing session.)
Anyway, the Diary is now promoting David Donaldson’s idea of calling our freshly minted mullah the scone.
Furthering his case, David points out that “can ye spare me a scone?” would undoubtedly be a catchy phrase for our nation’s street-mendicants to yell to passers-by.
Just the ticket
MORE politics. A Conservative voting chum of reader Norrie Mason admitted he’s hankering for Boris and Rishi to both return to Cabinet, with BoJo leading the nation again.
The chum then added, perhaps a touch bombastically: “You can’t deny Boris and Rishi are the dream team.”
“I suppose you’re right,” conceded our reader. “After all, a nightmare is a sort of dream.”
Mind your language
CONFUSED Helen Cowling, from Cumbernauld, gets in touch to ask: “Why is no one ever the right amount of whelmed?”
TV or not TV
ONCE popular BBC satirical show Mock The Week is no more. Which disappoints Glasgow-based comedian Josie Long, even though she never appeared on it.
Though as she points out, over the years many people have informed her they enjoyed watching her perform on the programme.
“And every time I absolutely lapped up the praise,” beams a proud Josie.
Package deal
WE’RE discussing Hallowe'en costumes that involve no effort whatsoever.
Gavin Wells once hosted a party where a chum arrived looking much like he always did, though he declared:
“I’ve come as a skeleton.”
“You don’t look much like a skeleton,” pointed out Gavin.
To which the chum replied: “The costume hasn’t been unwrapped from the package yet.”
Water waste
MYSTIFIED reader Catherine Speirs never understood people who pay cartloads of cash for bottles of Evian water. “Then,” she says, “I read the name backwards…”
Read more from the Diary: With all this drama, who needs Netflix?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here