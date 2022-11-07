TRAINSPOTTING is a curious hobby. Even more curious when you are unable to clutch a notepad and pen to scribble details about the locomotives.

That’s the problem faced by a passionate trainspotter named Lollypop, who is often glimpsed pacing up and down at the Muirend platform in Glasgow, thrilled whenever a train arrives.

Lollypop happens to be a small dog, whose owner indulges her pet’s obsession by regularly taking her to the station and allowing the marvelling mutt to be charmed by the choo-choos.

Reader Olivia Gordon, who often spots Lollypop on the platform, says: “It’s lovely that a dog can have a hobby, even an unusual one. Though I suppose it would be even more unusual if the dog’s hobby was driving the trains.”

Tree-mendous idea

ANOTHER bizarre hobby. Reader Dan Edwards tells us he and his friends are competing to see who is best at "de-pluralising" famous movies.

“For example,” says Dan, “I really impressed the guys by suggesting a film called Tree Gump, which is, of course, the de-pluralised version of Forrest Gump.”

Fun with pun

WE are deciding on the name of the Scottish currency, in the eventuality the nation becomes independent.

“We should change the pound to the pun,” suggests Brian Logan, from Langside, Glasgow, who provides the following dramatic scene at the local butcher shop as justification for how wonderful this would be…

“How much is a pun o mince?”

“It’s four pun a pun.”

“Gie’s a pun an a hauf.”

“That’ll be six pun.”

Culinary conundrum

A PROFOUND thought regarding restaurant culture from reader Nicola Munro, who points out that: “Waiting for the waiter makes you the waiter.”

Confucius and confusion

IN his spare time, reader Alastair Russell reads a great deal about ancient civilisations, and has become fond of the profound sayings of the Chinese philosopher Confucius.

Alastair now quotes Confucius any chance he gets. For instance, a worker in the factory he manages recently boasted he had started dating another lady behind his girlfriend’s back.

“The man who chases two rabbits catches neither,” Alastair informed him most wisely, referencing his favourite Chinese guru.

“I’m no wantin’ a rabbit,” replied the bamboozled and irredeemably sexist Casanova. “It’s burds am efter.”

Entrepreneur loses faith

AS we previously mentioned, these are financially precarious times, which is why we feel sorry for reader Nigel Merton, who tells us: “I recently set up a business using a lathe to make religious figurines out of wood. Unfortunately I still haven't managed to turn a prophet."