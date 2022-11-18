AS the cost-of-living crisis escalates and Christmas looms, many are turning to DIY gifts and ‘services’ for presents, as well as DIY decorations, as money expert Martin Lewis issues a plea to “ban” unnecessary gifting.

“Services" for gifts?

It is a trend that has been boosted in popularity due to the financial constraints of life as 2022 draws to a close, where, rather than buying someone something from a shop or online, you give them the “gift" of your time and talents.

Such as?

Trending on social media platform TikTok, DIY coupons for this Christmas are a popular theme, with “tokens” for loved ones including the likes of “one free car wash”, as well as “one free week of being waited on hand and foot” and “cleaning one room a day”. Other ideas include gifting your talents, so if you are good at doing nails, gifting a manicure to a friend, or if you are an exercise buff, going for a walk or fitness session with a friend.

What else?

DIY gifts are a huge trend this year with thousands of social media users coming up with their own ideas, ranging from simple homemade cakes and treats, to arts and crafts.

It’s not just gifts?

TV presenter and social media influencer, Stacey Solomon, is leading the way toward a “thrifty Christmas" on her Instagram by showing her 5 million followers how to make their own decorations, including paper snowflakes. The DIY fan and host of upcoming BBC show ‘Craft Your Own Christmas’, said: “There’s no better feeling than giving someone the perfect gift, especially when it's one I've made at home. DIY gifts mean so much more and save a bit of money too, as do hand-crafted decorations which we love making for our tree. I can't wait to share my Christmas gifting and decorating tips and tricks with everyone at home, helping make this Christmas extra special without breaking the bank.”

What does Martin Lewis say?

On The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, the financial expert made what is now an annual plea to Brits to “not ruin your lives for Christmas”. He said: ”What I think, it is time for us to get off this gift-giving treadmill. I think sometimes the best gift is releasing others from the obligation of having to give to you. Let’s work together to ban unnecessary Christmas presents. Not for your spouse, not for smiling children under the tree, but that ever-expanding list of friends and cousins and teachers…”

What does he recommend?

A “pre-nup” of sorts - a “pre-Christmas no-unnecessary-present pact”. He said: “I don't think it has ever felt more pertinent and personal than it has this year, amidst a cost of living crisis when many people are struggling. And so I think what I would ask that we all try and do is when you are thinking about somebody, giving somebody a gift this year, ask yourself truly: is my gift a help or a hindrance? And if it's a help, give it with joy and give it with love. And if it's a hindrance...stop.”

It comes as?

The financial constraints of wages that do not match soaring inflation means this Christmas will be a real challenge for many. showed inflation topping 11 per cent - with experts warning of worse to come. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 11.1 per cent in October, up from 10.1 per cent the previous month, with soaring food and energy costs the main drivers. The Office for National Statistics estimates that the average UK household is now paying 88.9% for heating and lighting than a year ago.