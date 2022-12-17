Wage slaves
THE striking thing about this winter is all the striking. Even Santa’s elves are threatening to down tools unless the Boss Man gives them full-time jobs instead of seasonal employment.
And Mr Claus’s response? He’s swapped his jovial “Ho! Ho! Ho!” for an intransigent “No! No! No!”
Meanwhile, Rudolph says he won’t pull the sleigh unless his wages are doubled – two bales of hay a day, instead of one.
“I knew he was a left-wing agitator,” seethes Santa. “No wonder his nose is red.”
Thankfully the Diary reporters never strike. That’s because they’re manacled to their desks, 24/7. Which isn’t as brutal as it sounds, for we feed them yummy gruel three times a day, and on Christmas Day we even top each cracked wooden bowl with a sprig of holly.
As there are no shirkers on our team, our lucky readers are always assured of the gift of great stories, such as the following classic tales from our archives…
Getting shirty
ARGENTINA playing in the World Cup final in the Middle East tomorrow reminds us of the time an ITV sports broadcaster, commentating on an Argentina v Iran game, said: “A lot of the Iran players have their Christian names on the back of their shirts.”
Bumpy barrier
ANOTHER World Cup commentator was once reporting on France hammering the Swiss when he came up with a memorable line. “Not for the first time,” said he, “a huge mountain exists between France and Switzerland.”
Sitting pretty?
LET’S not forget the mighty English footy team, who sadly didn’t make it all the way to the final. (No tears, gentle reader. They’ll be back. And, hey, there’s always memories of 67… or was it 66? If only English fans discussed it more often, then it would be easier to remember.)
Anyway, regarding an England player of not so long ago…
“I don’t really know my best position. Left, right or centre,” said he.
“Wayne, just get on the plane and pick a seat, will you”
The lock-in
ONE of our readers was once installing six-foot computer cabinets at the design suite used by the Clydeside shipbuilders, Yarrow. It was to be opened the same day by the future King ,who was then Prince Charles.
Said our reader: “At the last minute the security chief realised I hadn’t been security-cleared, so he locked me in one of the cabinets.”
Ramble on
THE friend of a Milngavie reader told his wife he was thinking of joining the local rambler’s club. “Is that walking or talking?” she unkindly inquired.
Exercise surprise
“THE bank phoned me because of suspicious activity on my credit card,” said a chap in a Glasgow pub. “They couldn’t believe I’d joined a gym.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here