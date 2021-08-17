AROUND 20,000 Afghans are expected to come to the UK following the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Home Office is preparing for 5000 people to come to Britain within a year, as part of a new resettlement scheme.

Announcing the details of the Afghans Citizens' Resettlement Scheme today Boris Johnson said it would be in line with the Home Office's new plan for immigration and would prioritise those most in need.

He said: "We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place over the last twenty years.

"Many of them, particularly women, are now in urgent need of our help. I am proud that the UK has been able to put in place this route to help them and their families live safely in the UK."

The Prime Minister said the "best solution" was an "Afghanistan that works for all Afghans" adding: "That means the international community coming together to set firm, political conditions for the country’s future governance. And it means focusing our efforts on increasing the resilience of the wider region to prevent a humanitarian emergency.”

Those who have been forced to flee their homes or have faced threats of persecution from the Taliban will be offered refuge in the UK permanently, with the Afghanistan scheme modelled on a similar one for Syria, which saw 20,000 Syrians resettled in the UK between 2014 and 2021.

The Home Office stressed the new route is in addition to the current Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which offers any current or former locally employed staff who are assessed to be under serious threat to life priority relocation to the UK.

According to the UK Government, 5,000 Afghan staff and their family members are expected to be relocated to the UK by the end of this year under ARAP.

The announcement comes as MPs prepare to return to Parliament tomorrow morning, after authorities gave permission for an emergency recall.

Boris Johnson is to open a debate on the crisis at 9.30am, where he is expected to update politicians on the work the military are carrying out on the ground as well as the efforts to evacuate those in need.

So far, 520 diplomats, British citizens and Afghans have left Kabul on military flights. More are expected to leave in the coming days.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The UK Government will always stand by those in the world in their hour of need when fleeing persecution or oppression.

“I want to ensure that as a nation we do everything possible to provide support to the most vulnerable fleeing Afghanistan so they can start a new life in safety in the UK, away from the tyranny and oppression they now face.

“Our country has a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need. We will not abandon people who have been forced to flee their homes and are now living in terror of what might come next. The Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will save lives.”