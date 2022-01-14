Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has criticised the "hedonistic chaos" of the Downing Street parties that took place over lockdown, as two more were revealed to have taken place.

On April 16, 2021 the former director of communications at Downing Street, James Slack, apologised for holding a party on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.

Colleagues had gathered to wish him well before he took on the role of deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun.

Meanwhile, on the same day, The Telegraph reports there was another party for one of the Prime Minister's photographers happening elsewhere in Downing Street, before the two events merged later in the evening.

Commenting on the situation on Good Morning Britain, Garraway at first said she could sort of see why the leaving do for Mr Slack and the photographers event merged into one.

She went on to add: "As we've said before, the problem is on a human level outside that everybody was in terrifying restrictions and going through all sorts of agonies.

"The picture is building of almost a sort of hedonistic chaos in the eyes of people, and it might for the individuals not have felt like that."

Before the James Slack party was revealed to have occurred, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been dealing with the fallout following a "bring your own booze" party which he admitted attending in the No.10 garden.