THERE are many curiosities to be observed in Club Tropicana at Downing Street. For the first time ever I’ve seen Tories expressing moral outrage at a sitting Conservative Prime Minister.

Yet, for the duration of Boris Johnson’s premiership they’ve refused to rebuke him for his other lies or for imposing a one-sided austerity programme where the poorest people in society were effectively being punished for being poor.

They refrained from expressing any outrage at the evils perpetrated on the Windrush generation or the means by which a UK Home Secretary is seeking to criminalise the world’s most defenceless people.

They remained unmoved as the foodbank sector flourished and bullying by the Department of Work and Pensions led directly to poor people – at the end of their tether – killing themselves. Yet they have decided only now to turn on him because he participated in parties during lockdown.

The rest of us think that an administration which came to power on an ocean of Brexit lies simply felt that the normal rules of society would never need to apply to them. That we must simply take it on trust that they always had the nation’s best interests at heart, but they had a funny way of showing it.

Yet, isn’t this what they are bred for? Isn’t this why their parents purchase for them a very expensive education? To instil in them the belief that they are better than the masses and that the normal rules don’t apply to them and nor should they?

Soon, we’ll be told once more that Scotland has Europe’s worst drugs-related deaths figures. When this was announced last year the outrage of Twitter lasted for about two days. Perhaps this was because there’s a limit on how witty and droll you can be about very poor people dying in their thousands surrounded by their own waste in an alleyway. It doesn’t really lend itself to witty apercus and gifs.

The Twitteratti are having a ball with this week. Not because they’re particularly outraged by the all-inclusive, 24/7 Downing Street bacchanal, but because it gives them a chance to hit the Holy Grail of 1000 likes.

Some of these people even attempted to make Douglas Ross seem heroic. Thus we were treated to the prime example of the new overriding virtue in British public life in the 21st century: not being someone else.

So, no matter how feckless, incompetent and suffused with failure your own political career might have been, you’re deemed suddenly successful because you aren’t Boris Johnson. Scotland’s little linesman of the county specialises in bating gypsies and harassing them at the foot of the roads where they stay. But he’s a hero now because he thinks Boris Johnson should resign.

There now exists in the UK two distinct political tribes. One is mesmerised by the drama of it all: the comings and goings; the excursions and alarums. Who’s in and who’s out. It’s little more than a middle-class parlour game.

The other comprises those chiefly concerned with how the decisions of these people affect others. They tend to focus on how their preferences can destroy lives and marginalise entire communities, thus preserving the hegemony of an elite few.

Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins, writing in The Herald this week, described this as “conserving” and chastised Boris Johnson for not doing enough of it. If the Prime Minister has to go it won’t really be for showing contempt for the little people with his lockdown lock-ins but because, a year after they happened, he was found out.

Perhaps you believe that in this age of instant information where secrets are impossible to preserve several parties attended by dozens of people over the course of six months were not also known about by many others in the Conservative party. These might include its Scottish leader; hundreds of staff and the entire British cabinet. To believe that these people only found out this week is an absurd notion.

You can really only conclude that they think Mr Johnson has to go because he got found out and that, tiring of his antics, they’ve decided to throw him to the wolves. Not because they disagreed with him on anything substantial. They all knew about the Tuxedo Princess at Number Ten; concealed it for a year and have now been forced to respond.

Perhaps you also think that radical change will follow if Johnson is removed, and especially if it paves the way for a Labour government. Really? This week, Sir Keir Starmer directed his MPs to abstain on a vote on the welfare cap. This limits what the UK Government can spend on some social security benefits and tax credits and was duly voted through. As the UK faces huge increases in living costs with rising energy prices and tax increases only 14 Labour MPs voting against the motion.

And what do we really mean when we talk about standards in public life being undermined? We fund a royal family who represent values we’d hate to see passed on to our children: entitlement; unearned privilege and military fetishism. This Tory administration routinely connives at the othering of foreigners, while in Scotland the ruling party leadership ignores the bullying and intimidation of women members.

The entire political leadership of the UK is beyond contempt. Many in the media who ought to be holding them to account are dooking for likes on social media. If you doubt this, venture onto political Twitter and watch a small group of narcissists straining to be witty as they channel fake virtue and feed off each other’s sanctimony. They pause only to post pictures of their dinner. Or their pets. With a chill you recall descriptions of the Eloi in HG Wells’ The Time Machine.

The Eloi were small, weak humanlike creatures possessed of little intelligence or curiosity. They were entirely passive and impervious to the suffering of others, but innocently happy. They represented the evolutionary descendants of the British elite.

They routinely sacrificed one of their own to appease the underground masses who, having been exploited by them over aeons, had become rabid humanoids. It’s Boris Johnson’s turn to be sacrificed this time.

