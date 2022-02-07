Entrepreneurs Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter yesterday declared that Boris Johnson is unfit to be Prime Minister.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, the respected business leaders made clear they were unimpressed with Mr Johnson’s leadership and behaviour in office.

Last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray published her much-anticipated initial findings into parties held in and around Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour peer Lord Haughey, asked by show host Donald Martin, editor of The Herald and The Herald on Sunday, for his views on events from a business perspective, said: “It is all about leadership and how that would affect your business.

“Once you become the story and it is not about your party, or your policy, or your business, and you become the story every single week, you are a liability and it is time for you go.

“I believe the country deserves to have a better, more honest, leader than we have at the moment.”

Asked the same question, Sir Tom, founder of The Hunter Foundation, said: “Where to start? The Sue Gray report highlighted the lack of leadership. We are now wasting police time – the Metropolitan Police have better things to do with their time.

Sir Tom described Westminster as the “Machiavellian centre of the universe right now” where “normal rules don’t apply”.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, who recalled early in his career being advised not to bring anyone considered untrustworthy into his business, defended some of Mr Johnson’s decisions and praised him for his work on Covid vaccines and the appointment of venture capitalist Kate Bingham, who led the UK’s vaccine taskforce.

However, Sir Tom said: “Do they give him a pass on this? They absolutely don’t.”

Along with guests from the Scottish business community, The Go Radio Business Show features business advice and insight from Sir Tom and Lord Haughey at 11am on Sundays.