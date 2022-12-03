World’s a stage
PANTOMIME season is upon us, though in truth the UK is now a permanent panto zone, with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer competing to see who can be the best Wishy-Washout of Westminster.
Meanwhile, in the Scottish Parliament that feisty fairy, Tinker Bell, has been replaced by Tinker Beelin, an argy-bargy First Minister, who is pure beelin mad because no one will allow her to hold another independence referendum.
The Diary also has its panto moments, as you’ll witness below, in a series of classic tales from our archives, which are thrillingly staged and fun for all the family.
So brace yourself for pratfalls aplenty, goofy gags and possibly even a happy-ever-after…
(Actually, we’ve just checked, and sadly there is no happy-ever-after. Though we do have crying, shouting and vomiting, which will have to do until a happy-ever-after comes along.)
Sleepy-time slur
AS mentioned above, panto season is back. Making us recall when Janette from The Krankies hurt herself after falling off a beanstalk while in panto at the Glasgow Pavilion. Not happy about the occurrence, she appeared the following year at the SECC, where at one point she said to the audience: “Oh, I could do with a sleep. I wonder what’s on at the Pavilion?”
Kid’s stuff
AT the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, a few years back, there was a Watch With Baby show, where parents could go on a Sunday afternoon to enjoy adult comedians, without the expense of getting babysitters for their weans.
Jojo Sutherland, who compered the gig at Oran Mor, declared at the time: “It won’t be the first Glasgow audience I’ve played to that’s made up of people crying, shouting and vomiting.”
Body talk
A TEACHER overheard a fifth-year pupil ask her classmate: “How many ribs to you have?”
The boy answered, “three”, which surprised the girl.
“Three?” she repeated. “I was thinking about twenty!”
To which the boy could only respond: “Oh. I thought you meant how many do I have for dinner.”
Phony behaviour
A READER catching a south-side train into Glasgow city centre heard a young girl excitedly tell her pal: “There was a guy in the waiting room, not texting or looking at his phone or anything! Just waiting. Really freaked me out.”
Sum fella
THE state of marriages was being discussed in a Glasgow pub when one regular claimed his wife divorced him because of arithmetic. As this left his chums puzzled, he further explained: “She put two and two together.”
Saucy remark
DURING the 1970s a reader took a friend to a Glasgow pub where he ordered pie, beans and chips. When he asked the barman for brown sauce, the reply was: “What do you think this is? The Ritz?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here