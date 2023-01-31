The UK is predicted to be the only G7 economy to experience a contracting in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The organisation predicted that the nation's GDP will shrink by 0.3 per cent over the coming year, reflecting things such as high energy prices, "tighters fiscal policies" and inflation.
That is a downgrade on the previous prediction which was for between 0.3 and 0.6% growth.
The UK is the only G7 member expected to experience negative growth, with the report stating that the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Japan are all forecast to grow over 2023.
Even Russia, which has been hit by sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, is expected to experience growth in the coming years.
Read More: Payouts for North Sea investors amid windfall tax job cuts
It's not all bad news for the UK, however, with the IMF currently predicting 0.9% growth for 2024.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures showed the UK "lagging behind our peers" while Carolina Lucas of the Green Party said "Brexit going swimmingly, thanks".
Government minister Richard Holden insisted the UK can “outperform” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prediction.
For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023
To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T
He told GB News: “What we’ve seen actually over the last couple of years, this isn’t a forecast, this is what actually happened, both the IMF and the OECD said the UK would grow more slowly than other countries, well let’s look at what actually happened.
“Actually we’ve grown faster than those countries, we’ve grown faster than Germany since 2016, we’ve grown faster than France, Italy, and Japan since 2010. We’re actually outperforming these predictions.
“I’m not saying there aren’t headwinds, internationally, there certainly are, but I think Britain can outperform just like we have done and beat these forecasts just like we have done over the last couple of years.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel