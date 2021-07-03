STEPHEN WELSH forced his way into the Celtic side last season and that's exactly where he's hoping to stay.

The young defender made 12 league appearances for the Hoops last term and ahead of the new season he's targeting another consistent run of games.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou made his first signing this week when Osaze Urhoghide joined on a four-year deal from Sheffield Wednesday, but Welsh has welcomed the added competition for a starting berth at Parkhead.

The centre back will head to Wales with the squad next week for friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and then onto a trip to Bristol City ahead of their Champions League qualifier clash against FC Midtjylland this month.

The Hoops will also squeeze in a home match against Preston North End before the European crunch match.

Outlining his aims for the upcoming season, the 21-year-old said: "I think it's the same as last season personally, just consistent run of games. That starts with the pre-season friendlies and then moving into the Champions League qualifiers.

"The games are going to come thick and fast, so I think I'll need to be ready and everyone else will need to be ready because it'll be a tough load on everyone."

It would be easy for Welsh to feel threatened by the arrival of another young defender in the Hoops ranks, but he is viewing the signing of Urhoghide as a positive with the potential to push himself on.

Dutch-born Urhoghide was linked with a host of top English and European clubs but said he chose Celtic after speaking to manager Postecoglou about his vision for the club.

On the increased competition at the back, Welsh told CelticTV: "We can only build on the team and make the team better. So with quality players coming in like him it'll push me on, and it'll push the other centre halves on."

Celtic fans were given an insight into Postecoglou's football philosophy yesterday during a mic'd up training session.

And Welsh, who could be seen in the social media clip, says training has been "really positive" under the new boss.

"It's been tough, I think it is always going to be tough during pre-season but I've really enjoyed it", he said.

"It's been brilliant, really positive, the sessions have been high standard, very sharp and all football based which is exactly what you want as a player.

"There are short and sharp, you are not stopping, you are not hanging about. You're doing one thing straight into the next thing. The intensity is really good and the boys are working hard and trying to prove themselves."