A new restaurant is set to launch in Glasgow's Finnieston area "with hopes to achieve the city’s first Michelin star in almost 17 years".

Following a successful career with Geoffrey Smeddle at fine dining restaurant Étain, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and the luxury Isle of Eriska Hotel, award-winning Scottish chef Graeme Cheevers will be launching Unalome as his first solo venture in February 2021 on Kelvingrove Street.

Unalome takes the place of popular The Sisters restaurant following owner Jacqueline O’Donnell’s retirement and will undergo a significant refurbishment before opening the door to customers at the beginning of next year.

Traditionally a Buddhist symbol representing the path each person takes in life, Mr Cheevers has chosen Unalome to signify something new and completely different for Glasgow’s food scene.

Unalome’s offering will be modern European and will feature high quality suppliers and ingredients, sourced locally where possible. The chef's vision for the menu is that it will change weekly so the dining experience will constantly evolve.

READ MORE: Scotland Food & Drink bolsters board with three appointments

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with around 60 covers in total. It is estimated that the £350,000 investment into Unalome will also create 50 jobs in the city.

No stranger to the Michelin guide, Mr Cheevers has won the industry’s ultimate accolade at both Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and Isle of Eriska Hotel last year. He is hoping to continue that success with Unalome and put Glasgow back on the map of the UK’s best cities for quality food and drink.

Graeme Cheevers at Unalome

He said: “There is nowhere else I would rather launch my own restaurant than in my home city of Glasgow. It is scary going solo, but I feel like I’m now at a point in my career where I’m ready and I have the confidence and experience to take it forward and make it a success.

“Unalome will be a dining experience unlike anything else you’ll find in the city. But, it will also be accessible and relaxed so that everyone can come and enjoy it. I don’t want it to be an occasion restaurant – I want people to visit again and again and experience something slightly different every time.

“We’re hitting the ground running and have high hopes to achieve Glasgow’s first Michelin star since 2004 within our first year. To follow the successes of Andrew Fairlie or Gordon Ramsay in Glasgow would be incredible. I can’t wait to get started.”

The city has not had a Michelin-starred restaurant since Amaryllis closed in 2004.

James Newton, Co-Director of Unalome, said: “We’re hugely optimistic and excited about investing in the long-term within Glasgow’s vibrant food and drink scene. With the creation of 50 jobs, we believe this is a bit of much-needed good news after what has been a challenging year for all. Dependent on Scottish Government restrictions, we are hopeful we will be welcoming our first diners by February 2021.” Unalome will be located at 36 Kelvingrove Street, Glasgow.

