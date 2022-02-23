If you’re thinking of getting your dog involved in pancake day, you might not realise traditional recipes could upset their stomach.

A dog is seen by many as another member of the family but it’s important to remember they do require a different diet to humans and some ingredients in pancakes could lead to tummy troubles of even health problems like diabetes.

Not wanting pups to miss out, Ocado have partnered with an expert in pet nutrition to create a recipe which is safe for dogs – even those with particularly sensitive tums.

Stephen Ward is the Founder of Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods – a high-quality, independent pet food manufacturer designed for animals with allergies and intolerances. Stephen is passionate about pet nutrition.

He said: “Traditional syrup-filled human pancakes would not be suitable for dogs as they contain salts, sugars and carbohydrates.

“A dog can’t break down the fats and carbs like a human does. If eaten regularly, the result would generally be rapid weight gain which of course can lead to chronic conditions such as diabetes.

“Also, more immediate issues may be seen in dogs with allergies, intolerances and particularly sensitive stomachs.”

When is Pancake day 2022

This year pancake day falls on March 1. Otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday, it is the day before the start of Lent fasting practiced by Christians in the run up to the Easter festival.

Pancakes are supposed to use up things like eggs, milk and sugar before the fasting begins.

Dog-friendly pancake recipe

Stephen has designed a recipe especially for dogs to enjoy this Pancake Day, replacing common allergens like wheat flour and cow’s milk with dog-appropriate alternatives.

The recipe can be found on the Ocado website, where you can also purchase the necessary ingredients.

Ingredients:

Step 1

Sieve the flour into a mixing bowl. Make a well in the middle of the flour and add the egg and 100ml of lukewarm water before whisking until the ingredients are fully combined.

Step 2

Heat a non-stick frying pan to a medium temperature then add a ladle of the pancake mixture to the pan.

Step 3

Cook the pancakes for 30 seconds on each side before removing from the heat and leaving to cool fully. Add your dog’s favourite toppings and serve.

Tips for a healthy pancake day with your dog

If you’re going to celebrate Pancake Day with your dog, Stephen has three more top tips to ensure you’re prioritising your dog’s health: