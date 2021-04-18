What is it?

A feature-packed and sleek portable audio speaker.

Good points?

Weighing less than half a kilogram and stretching to 20cm in size, the Sonos Roam gives the perfect balance between function and portability. It's comfortable to hold thanks to its triangle shape that has been softened with almost squashed edges.

It can be orientated either flat on the ground or standing upright to use the space you have available. As it was designed to roam, it also features automatic Trueplay technology and will re-tune itself whenever moved.

Sound quality is excellent once configured and in keeping with the rest of Sonos's products allows you to calibrate the bass and treble to match your music tastes. This is a great touch as speakers commonly lean toward the bass to accommodate the masses.

Connectivity is provided through WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay to accommodate most audio source devices. Voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri provides seamless home integration.

Bad points?

Ten hours of battery life seems like a long time and is sufficient for one session, but if you have a few days of light usage you will need to factor in recharging it again. Moving the device results in it automatically tuning itself which generally makes the bass a touch heavier.

Best for ...

Those who covet the flexibility of a portable speaker and the audio power of a standalone unit. The option to link multiple devices together through WiFi will be ideal for those who already have Sonos equipment.

Avoid if ...

You seek a budget speaker: it packs a punch but that doesn't come cheap.

Score: 8/10.

Sonos Roam, £159 (johnlewis.com)