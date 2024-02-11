Scotland's new Health Secretary, Neil Gray, has refused to be drawn on the controversial "golden goodbye" for his predecessor Michael Matheson.
The ex-minister is in line for a nearly £13,000 severance payout after resigning over his £11,000 iPad data roaming bill scandal
Like all those leaving office, he is automatically entitled to a one-off tax-free payment equal to 25% of his final salary 90 days after losing office.
READ MORE: Michael Matheson to get £13k golden goodbye
On top of his MSP's salary of £67,662, Mr Matheson earned an extra £50,849 a year as a cabinet secretary. That means his severance pay will be £12,712.25
The Tories have called for the minister to reject the payment.
Asked if Mr Matheson should hand the money back, Mr Gray told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show: “That is a right that is afforded to him in demitting office, it's for him to decide in the circumstances.
“I think Michael has given 25 years of incredible public service as a member of the Scottish Parliament and over a decade of experience as a minister in the Scottish government.
“He has dedicated himself to public service.
“He made a mistake, there's no doubt in that. He has admitted that and apologised for that mistake and I think he [should be] afforded the due process.”
The Health Minister added: “It's for Michael to decide now whether he takes that.”
READ MORE: Michael Matheson 'lied flat out to the Presiding Officer'
Later on the programme, former health secretary Jeane Freeman also refused to be drawn on what Mr Matheson should do.
She said it was "for an individual to make those decisions."
The ex-SNP minister said there had been "some serious missteps" by her old party.
She said Mr Matheson's resignation and the Cabinet reshuffle had all taken place on the same day as Labour dropped a £28bn commitment to green energy.
"The SNP and the Scottish Government could have had a good go at Labour," she said, pointing out that it was a general election year.
"That was lost the focus because of what happened. All the focus was on Michael Matheson's resignation, the consequent reshuffle that then had to happen.
"I mean, this is politics 101. I'm not suggesting you dodge these things, but you manage how you do it. And it wasn't done as well as I would have wished it to have been done."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here