And in an "unprecedented" move, 13 hospitality organisations and businesses signed an open letter expressing "grave concerns" over the knock-on effect of the plans.

Today (March 27) the city council said it would put the plans for the city centre "on hold", but would still be progressing the proposals in other areas of the city.

Reacting to this development, a spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group said: "Whilst we welcome this announcement as a starting point, we need this policy taken off the table completely to allow the return of consumer and business confidence.

"We are always ready and willing to discuss how we help to regenerate our city centres, but we must focus on how we restore a proper reliable public transport system, rather than continually hitting our consumers, businesses and workers with a second tax for parking after LEZ."

A joint letter, published on Wednesday (March 27), was signed by hospitality organisations and businesses including the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Unite Hospitality.

It said: “Businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors are teetering on the brink of collapse. Numerous beloved establishments have already sadly closed their doors permanently in recent years."

The statement acknowledges the "immense financial pressure" facing Glasgow council, but highlights the "extremely challenging" trading conditions for hospitality businesses in the city.

The signatories call on the council to discard the Standardisation of Chargeable House Across Parking Zones, put forward in its three-year budget.

It continues: “Virtually all businesses and many workers in the city fear its potential adverse effects, from diminished turnover to challenges in staff retention and recruitment.

"More alarmingly, it poses a significant threat to hundreds of jobs in bars, restaurants, theatres, and nightclubs throughout the city, potentially leading to the closure of numerous otherwise viable enterprises.

"The ripple effect could jeopardise the livelihoods of the supply chains of these businesses as well. We simply cannot let this happen.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the proposed changes require public consultation and will take time to implement, with no changes expected until 2025 at the earliest.

They said: “But we have taken on board initial feedback from the city centre hospitality sector and we will review the proposal for the city centre.

“The longstanding approach on parking controls has been to prioritise parking for residents in the city’s 22 parking zones.

“Pay and display parking until 10pm is already in place in a number of parking zones and we want to ensure the best possible protection for residential parking.

“Our city centre plans are focused on creating a positive environment for visitors and a growing residential population.

“A significant majority of people already use sustainable transport to access the city centre and this is something we want to build upon.

“But we want to get the balance right for those who rely on private vehicles to come into the city centre and also the promotion of Glasgow’s evening economy as we work to support city centre regeneration and recovery.”