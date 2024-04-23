A luxury hotel in Scotland has launched a new rooftop bar and dining outlet ahead of the summer season.
The West Deck at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews is now open to guests with a selection of outdoor seating and dining pods designed to accommodate up to 10.
The latest addition to the hotel's restaurant and bar opening overlooks the world-famous Old Course and West Sands Beach, making it a prime location for 'a prime St Andrews location for summer celebrations, watching championship golf and making the most of the long evenings'.
Food will be served at the fourth floor spot from 12pm to 9.30pm with a tapas style menu of light bites and sharing platters that focus heavily on Scottish produce.
This includes Great Glen venison charcuterie, crab salad with sorrel sauce and vanilla pavlova with Perthshire strawberries.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Coalin Finn has taken over the role of executive head chef at the Old Course, heading up kitchen functions across its eight restaurants and bars.
He said: "I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine.
“With St Andrews' rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”
Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Coalin Finn as our new executive chef at Old Course Hotel.
“His impressive background, innovative approach to cuisine, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision of offering extraordinary dining experiences”.
For more information visit the Old Course website here.
