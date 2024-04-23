Pictured: The West Deck overlooks the Old Course and West Sands Beach (Image: Supplied)

The latest addition to the hotel's restaurant and bar opening overlooks the world-famous Old Course and West Sands Beach, making it a prime location for 'a prime St Andrews location for summer celebrations, watching championship golf and making the most of the long evenings'.

Pictured: 'Dining pods' seat eight to 10 people (Image: Supplied)

Food will be served at the fourth floor spot from 12pm to 9.30pm with a tapas style menu of light bites and sharing platters that focus heavily on Scottish produce.

This includes Great Glen venison charcuterie, crab salad with sorrel sauce and vanilla pavlova with Perthshire strawberries.

Pictured: Lobster rolls feature on a menu from new executive chef, Coalin Finn (Image: Supplied)

Earlier this month, it was announced that Coalin Finn has taken over the role of executive head chef at the Old Course, heading up kitchen functions across its eight restaurants and bars.

He said: "I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine.

“With St Andrews' rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”

Pictured: The West Deck is open now (Image: Supplied)

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Coalin Finn as our new executive chef at Old Course Hotel.

“His impressive background, innovative approach to cuisine, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision of offering extraordinary dining experiences”.

For more information visit the Old Course website here.