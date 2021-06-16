There have been 1,129 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been one new death in the same period.
15 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 133 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 35,638 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 3.4% were positive.
Yesterday, 974 new cases were reported, with two new deaths.
A total of 7,684 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,551,739 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,493,358 have received their second dose.
The Government warned this excluded data from GP systems from June 14, which will be included in tomorrow's figures.
Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon signalled a delay to Scotland's lockdown easing.
The First Minister said it was "unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28".
It had been hoped the whole of Scotland would move to Level 0 from that date, but progress has been hindered by rising infection numbers due to the Delta variant of the virus.
